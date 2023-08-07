Theft at Indian Visa Application centre in Brahmanbaria

A theft incident occurred at the Indian Visa Application Center at the Khayasar area in Brahmanbaria.

The authorities alleged that thieves have stolen a CCTV camera DVR, four pen drives, and cash amounting to Tk5,000 from the visa application center.

They became aware of the theft after the visa application centre was opened on Monday (7 August).

Photo: TBS

In light of this incident, the visa application centre authorities filed a case at the police station.

Brahmanbaria Sadar Model police station OC Aslam Hossain stated that the burglars entered the Indian Visa Application Center by cutting through the back grill facing Khaiyasar.

Although no passports of visa applicants were stolen, one of the stolen pen drives contained the biometric data of visa applicants.

OC Aslam further informed that the police from various units are working to recover the stolen goods. Checkpoints have been set up at several locations, he added.