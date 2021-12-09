Theft in Dhanmondi flat while owner watched from London!

Bangladesh

TBS Report 
09 December, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 09 December, 2021, 11:16 am

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Two thieves have stolen 15 bhori gold and cash from a Dhanmondi flat early Wednesday while the owner of the flat saw the entire incident in CCTV in London. 

They broke on the second floor of the five-storied building and stole gold ornaments and cash around 6:10am while Ekramul Wadud, the owner of the house, saw this scene on CCTV in London a few hours later.

However, the caretaker of the flat, Afaz, was asleep at that time and did not hear anything. 

Ekramul later informed him about the theft around 1pm and he lodged a complaint with Dhanmondi police station. 

Upon receiving the complaint, the police continued their operation to nab the two accused.

According to the footage, two thieves broke the grill of the south-west corner room on the floor, stole Ekram's belongings and ransacked several cupboards in the room.

Dhanmondi police, Detective Branch and CID officials have visited the spot and collected evidence after the incident.

Ramna Division Deputy Commissioner of Police (DC) Sajjadur Rahman said a complaint has been lodged with the police station in connection with the theft. 

"Police are continuing their operation to nab the accused. We have collected CCTV footage of the incident. The caretaker of the house has also been questioned," he said. 

