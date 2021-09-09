Thakugaon woman hospitalized after getting vaccinated twice in one day

Bangladesh

UNB
09 September, 2021, 04:35 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 06:45 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A woman has been mistakenly administered two doses of Coronavirus vaccine  at Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex in Thakurgaon, health officials said on Thursday.

Fensi Akter, 39, wife of Tajim Uddin of Chhotasingia village in Charol union of the upazila, was admitted to the health complex as she fell sick after being vaccinated twice on Tuesady.

Fensi Akther said she went to Baliadangi Upazila Health Complex to get the second dose of vaccine after receiving a mobile SMS.

The on-duty nurse first injected Fensi with a dose of Sinopharm vaccine. Within a minute, another nurse took another vaccine and pushed it into her arm before she understood anything.

Later, the woman was admitted to the health complex when she fell sick.

Baliadangi Upazila Health and Family Planning Officer Dr Abul Kashim said vaccine seekers are crowding the booth and they are struggling to handle to crowd every day.

"However, the woman is fine now but she is feeling sick due to anxiety over receiving two vaccine jabs," said the doctor.

Covid vaccine

