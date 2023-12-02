Thailand, Bangladesh strengthen business ties

Bangladesh

Thailand’s permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs Sarun Charoensuwan met with a Bangladeshi business delegation visiting there

Sarun Charoensuwan, permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, met with Shams Mahmud, President of the Bangladesh - Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI). Photo: Collected
Sarun Charoensuwan, permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs, met with Shams Mahmud, President of the Bangladesh - Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI). Photo: Collected

Thailand and Bangladesh discussed ways to promote bilateral economic relations comprehensively, including collaborations on trade and investment facilitation, export diversification, and emerging sectors with partnership potential, such as Halal food, agro-business, and electric vehicles (EV).

Sarun Charoensuwan, permanent secretary for Foreign Affairs of Thailand, had a meeting with a Bangladeshi business delegation led by Shams Mahmud, President of the Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTCCI) on 30 November, reads a press release.

Additionally, the Permanent Secretary discussed strengthening cooperation in various areas, particularly the Blue Economy and ESG (Environment, Social, Governance), to foster sustainable economic growth for both countries.

The potential of promoting Bangladesh as a gateway to South Asia for Thailand and Thailand as a gateway to ASEAN for Bangladesh was also explored.

The meeting took place in conjunction with the three-day seminar on "Bangladesh and Thailand: New Horizons for Trade and Investment," which commenced on November 30, and business matching activities with the Thai private sector at the Thai Ministry of Commerce.

During their visit, the Bangladeshi delegation also toured Thailand to gain insights into green innovation and technology in the textile industry and smart agriculture.

On this occasion, the Permanent Secretary congratulated Bangladesh on its path to graduating from the least-developed country (LDC) status in November 2026, a testament to Bangladesh's continuous development.

Both parties expressed confidence that the seminar and business matching activities would pave the way for closer cooperation between the two countries.

