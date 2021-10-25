Thailand to allow vaccinated Bangladeshi travellers without quarantine from Nov

Thailand will allow vaccinated travelers from Bangladesh from November without quarantine under the 'Sandbox Scheme' in the designated tourism areas of the country.

On spending a week in those designated areas, travelers will be allowed to move in any areas of the country.

The development was shared by the newly appointed Ambassador of Thailand to Bangladesh Makawadee Sumitmor when she called on the State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam today.

Shahriar Alam welcomed the new ambassador and hoped that during her tenure in Dhaka, the bilateral relations between the two countries would reach a newer height through meaningful and pragmatic cooperation and collaboration in different areas of interest.

He also mentioned that Bangladesh and Thailand have been enjoying excellent friendly and cordial relationships since independence and suggested a joint celebration of the golden jubilee of the diplomatic relations.

Highlighting the growing purchasing capacity of the people of Bangladesh, particularly of the bulging middle-class, as well as the investment friendly policies of the government, Shahriar Alam told the Thai envoy that more Thai investors would invest in Bangladesh and avail the opportunities offered by a market of more than 160 million people.

He stressed particularly on Thai cooperation for enhancing capacity building in the areas of agro-processing, health sector etc. To expand bilateral trade, both the State Minister and the Ambassador hoped that two countries would make efforts for concluding a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) in the near future. It may be noted that the Ministry of Commerce is currently carrying out a feasibility study in this regard.

The State Minister thanked Thailand for the humanitarian support extended to the Rohingyas and sought more political support from Thailand on the repatriation of Rohingyas into their homeland Myanmar. The State Minister further sought Thai support to Bangladesh's candidature for ASEAN Sectoral Dialogue Partner. The State Minister thanked the Ambassador Sumitmor for the Call On and assured all-out cooperation in discharging her duties.