Thai version of Bangabandhu’s ‘Unfinished Memoirs’ unveiled at Chulalongkorn University

The Thai version of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's "Unfinished Memoirs" has been unveiled at Chulalongkorn University in Thailand.

The initiative was taken by the institution's South Asia Study Centre and the Embassy of Bangladesh, Bangkok, marking the golden jubilee of the bilateral ties between the two countries.

Radwan Mujib Siddiq, Bangabandhu's grandson and trustee of Centre for Research and Information (CRI), attended the event as the chief guest.

