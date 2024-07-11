Thai trade delegation due on Saturday

Bangladesh

TBS Report
11 July, 2024, 10:30 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 10:35 pm

Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Thai prime minister and Thailand trade representative, will lead the delegation of Thai private sector representatives. Photo: Collected
Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Thai prime minister and Thailand trade representative, will lead the delegation of Thai private sector representatives. Photo: Collected

A high-level Thai trade delegation is set to arrive in Dhaka on Saturday (13 July) on a five-day visit to Bangladesh to explore business opportunities and strengthen economic ties between the two countries.

The visit follows discussions between Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Thai counterpart, Srettha Thavisin, during her official visit to Thailand on 24–29 April.

Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Thai prime minister and Thailand trade representative, will lead the delegation of Thai private sector representatives. During the visit, Nalinee Taveesin will meet Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmood to discuss matters of mutual interest.

The Thai delegation will assess the investment environment and opportunities in various locations, including the Bangladesh Special Economic Zone at Araihazar, the Sabrang Tourism Park at Teknaf, and the Korea Export Processing Zone.

Meetings are scheduled with stakeholders from the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority, the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority, and the Chittagong Port Authority.

Taveesin will be accompanied by representatives from 14 prominent companies across sectors such as energy, industrial parks, agro-industry, and real estate. The Royal Thai Embassy, in collaboration with the Bangladesh-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, will organise a business matching session on 14 July.

Bangladesh is Thailand's second-largest trading partner and source of tourism in South Asia, with a trade volume of approximately $1.18 billion in 2023, according to official data. 

Bangladesh is developing around 100 special economic zones to attract investment.

