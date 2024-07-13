Thai PM's adviser Dr Nalinee in Dhaka

Bangladesh

UNB
13 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:40 pm

Related News

Thai PM's adviser Dr Nalinee in Dhaka

UNB
13 July, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 13 July, 2024, 10:40 pm
Rahat Bin Zaman, director general - South East Asia, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received Nalinee Taveesin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: UNB
Rahat Bin Zaman, director general - South East Asia, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received Nalinee Taveesin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: UNB

Dr Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand, is now visiting Bangladesh as part of her four-day official visit.

The adviser, at the rank of minister, is also a Thai trade representative.

She arrived in Dhaka on Saturday and is leading a Thai business delegation.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Rahat Bin Zaman, Director General - South East Asia, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received her at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Dr Nalinee holds pivotal roles in addressing marine fisheries issues and promoting economic development.

She plays key roles in international forums.

thailand / trade delegation / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Elisabeth moved to Bangladesh in 2002, and joined The Guide Tours Ltd as a nature guide. She later became a conservationist. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Of dolphins and sharks: The marine conservationist who made Bangladesh her home

14h | Panorama
OpenAI is so far the standout success of the frontline AI companies. How many more could there be? Photo: Reuters

Will AI ever pay off? Those footing the bill are worrying already

1d | Panorama
Faisal Ahmed Shuvo, owner of Shuvo Agro in Bagerhat, showcases his farm’s prized Wyandotte chickens. Situated in a remote village of the district, the farm is renowned for its collection of 25 highly sought-after breeds of exotic chickens, cherished primarily as pets. The photo was taken recently. Photo: Courtesy

Shuvo Agro: From passion to prosperous poultry farm

1d | Features
The daal that graces the plates of dormitory dwellers bears a striking resemblance to water in its consistency. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Why doesn't the memory of Dhaka University's daal never get dull?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

Decision of mass march of quota activists and submission of memorandum across the country

2h | Videos
Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

Meta is going soft on Trump, Elon Musk donates funds to Ex-US president

1h | Videos
What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

What message did Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian give to the US, Russia and China?

1h | Videos
Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

Wimbledon 2024: Djokovic to play Alcaraz in men's final

39m | Videos