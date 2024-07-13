Thai PM's adviser Dr Nalinee in Dhaka

Rahat Bin Zaman, director general - South East Asia, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received Nalinee Taveesin at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Photo: UNB

Dr Nalinee Taveesin, adviser to the Prime Minister of Thailand, is now visiting Bangladesh as part of her four-day official visit.

The adviser, at the rank of minister, is also a Thai trade representative.

She arrived in Dhaka on Saturday and is leading a Thai business delegation.

Rahat Bin Zaman, Director General - South East Asia, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, received her at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

Dr Nalinee holds pivotal roles in addressing marine fisheries issues and promoting economic development.

She plays key roles in international forums.