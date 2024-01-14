Textiles Minister Nanak vows to encourage farmers to cultivate jute

Bangladesh

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 03:33 pm

Related News

Textiles Minister Nanak vows to encourage farmers to cultivate jute

"I will engage with the farmers, the jute producers, and encourage jute production," he said

TBS Report
14 January, 2024, 02:35 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 03:33 pm
File photo of Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Collected
File photo of Jahangir Kabir Nanak. Collected

Newly-appointed Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak has expressed his commitment to encouraging farmers in jute cultivation. 

"I will engage with the farmers, the jute producers, and encourage jute production," he said while talking to reporters on his first day in office at the Secretariat today (14 January).

"Back in 2008, I was appointed as a state minister. I faced a challenge at that time as BNP-Jamaat left the country in a dire state, with severe water scarcity, a crumbling road system, and local governments in disarray. But we successfully addressed these challenges throughout Bangladesh under the prime minister's direction," the new textiles minister said. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nanak said, "I will again connect with the people in the field in a new ministry and a new place."

Agriculture / Top News / Politics

Bangladesh / Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Yaris Cross sits between the Raize and the CH-R in Toyota&#039;s crossover lineup. Priced similarly to a CH-R, it edges that model out with its 1500cc hybrid engine. Photo: Collected

2020 Toyota Yaris Cross: Compact crossover with big surprises

2h | Wheels
Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

Hercule Poirot: When pages come to reels and become perennial

1h | Features
The psychology behind choosing a signature is, it should be unique in a way so that no one can copy it. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The art of deconstructing our signatures

8h | Panorama
The area surrounding Uttara North station is still being developed, where many high-rise buildings are under construction. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How metro rail reshapes Dhaka residents’ housing choices

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

Ethnic organizations are occupying one region after another

4h | Videos
House in the middle of the road!

House in the middle of the road!

5h | Videos
AFCON starts tonight

AFCON starts tonight

19h | Videos
The most powerful passports in the world

The most powerful passports in the world

8h | Videos