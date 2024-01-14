Textiles Minister Nanak vows to encourage farmers to cultivate jute

Newly-appointed Textiles and Jute Minister Jahangir Kabir Nanak has expressed his commitment to encouraging farmers in jute cultivation.

"I will engage with the farmers, the jute producers, and encourage jute production," he said while talking to reporters on his first day in office at the Secretariat today (14 January).

"Back in 2008, I was appointed as a state minister. I faced a challenge at that time as BNP-Jamaat left the country in a dire state, with severe water scarcity, a crumbling road system, and local governments in disarray. But we successfully addressed these challenges throughout Bangladesh under the prime minister's direction," the new textiles minister said.

Nanak said, "I will again connect with the people in the field in a new ministry and a new place."