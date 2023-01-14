Tetulia records season's lowest temperature at 6.1 degrees Celcius this morning

File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

Tetulia of Panchagarh recorded the season's lowest temperature in Bangladesh at 6.1 degrees Celsius, in 24 hours till this morning (14 January) as a mild cold wave is sweeping across parts of the country.

On the other hand, Dhaka recorded 14.7 degrees Celsius temperature during this period with world's worst air.

Though a mild cold wave is sweeping across most of the divisions including Rajshahi and Rangpur, it may abate within the next one to two days, Hafizur Rahman, a meteorologist of Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD), told the media.

Besides, moderate to thick fog may occur over the river basins and adjoining area and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country from midnight to morning and it may continue at places till noon, he said.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged and day temperature may rise by 1-2° Celsius over the country, the meteorologist said, adding that weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky over the country.

Temperature between 8 to 10 degrees Celsius is considered a mild cold wave, 6 to 8 degrees Celsius a moderate cold wave and less than 6 degrees Celsius a severe cold wave.

Drizzles likely in 8 divisions

The weather department has predicted drizzles in parts of the country in 24 hours, starting from 9am today.

"Weather may remain mainly dry with partly cloudy skies over the country, with chances of drizzles at one or two places over Khulna, Rajshahi, Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh, Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions," Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) said in its bulletin.

Moderate to thick fog may occur over the riverbasins and adjoining areas and light to moderate fog may occur elsewhere over the country during midnight to morning and it may continue till noon at places.

A mild to moderate cold wave is sweeping over Rangpur division and the districts of Noagaon and Moulvibazar and it may abate from some places.

Night temperature may rise slightly and day temperature may fall slightly over the country.

The lowest temperature in the country was recorded at 6.1 degree Celsius in Tetulia today while the highest temperature was recorded at 29.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf of Chattogram division.

