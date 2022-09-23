Testimony begins in corruption case against ex-lawmaker Bodi

Former lawmaker from Cox’s Bazar-4, Abdur Rahman Bodi appeared before a court in the district in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission. Photo: TBS

Testimony has begun against Abdur Rahman Bodi, a former member of parliament of Cox's Bazar-4 Constituency, in a case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) on charges of accumulating wealth illegally and hiding information on assets.

ACC Deputy Director Abul Kalam Azad testified in the court of Chittagong Divisional Special Judge Munshi Abdul Majid on Thursday (22 September).

At that time, Abdur Rahman Bodi was present at the court.

ACC Chattogram office Deputy Director Abul Kalam Azad filed the case with Double Mooring Police Station of Chattogram against Bodi on 17 December 2007. The case was filed for hiding information of Tk5,611,500 and amassing wealth of Tk79.37 lakh from unknown sources of income.

On 24 June 2008, the ACC submitted the charge sheet in this case.

Later, when the accused brought a stay order from the High Court, the proceedings of the case were halted.

After filing an appeal against this order, the proceedings of the case finally resumed in 2017.

Another ACC deputy director Ali Akber submitted the charge sheet of the case based on an investigation in 2008.

After that, the defendant applied to the Chattogram District Judge Court seeking exemption from the case.

After rejecting that application, the court ordered the trial to be started on 13 September 2020, by framing the charges against Abdur Rahman Bodi.

Abdur Rahman Bodi then filed a revision application in the High Court to cancel this order. In January this year, the High Court dismissed the application.

After that, the defendant again applied to the District Judge Court to suspend the proceedings of the case. After a hearing on 18 April this year the Chittagong District Judge Court dismissed it as well.

The former parliament member of the ruling party appealed to the High Court challenging the dismissal order, which was dismissed by the High Court on 22 May.

ACC Public Prosecutor (PP) Kazi Sanowar Ahmed Lavlu said that the court has fixed 7 November as the next date of recording testimony.

Bodi is a two-time Member of Parliament from Cox's Bazar-4 (Ukhiya-Teknaf) constituency. He was deprived of nomination in the December 2018 election in the face of fierce criticism over various activities including yaba smuggling.