Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won't be spared: Home minister

Bangladesh

UNB
07 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:07 pm

Related News

Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won't be spared: Home minister

UNB
07 May, 2023, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2023, 05:07 pm
Terrorists or militant groups in CHT won&#039;t be spared: Home minister

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Sunday warned that armed criminals and or militant groups in the hills of Chattogram will not be spared.

"No armed criminals and militants groups will be spared in the hills but the government will take initiative if any criminal wants to return to normal life," said the minister while talking to reporters after attending the concluding ceremony of the training of 99th recruit batch of the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) a Baitul Izzat BGB Training Centre in Satkania upazila here.

The BGB force has been strengthened through modern equipment to protect bordering area of the Chittagong Hill Tracts, he said.

"After assuming power, the current government has been working tirelessly to make the BGB a modern and international standard border guard and it has elevated to the three-dimensional force after bringing change in its organisational structure," he said.

He also said that BGB is now capable of performing duties in water, land and air as the government has provided it modern surveillance equipment, active anti- tank guided weapons, ATV, APC, Riot control vehicle and air boats as part of smart border management.

Besides, the work to build a new training centre for them with modern facilities is underway in Chuadanga, he said.

Asaduzzaman also visited the parade of 539 soldiers under 99th recruiting batch.

Five hundred thirty nine soldiers including 37 women soldiers took oath at the parade.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal / CHT / terrorists / Militants

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

King Charles' coronation should be Britain's last

5h | Panorama
Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

Colours of Summer: Staples for the season

8h | Mode
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

How Shihab Shahin brought the name Baiyam Pakhi

43m | TBS Entertainment
Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

Napoli brought back the memory of Maradona, the god of Naples

2h | TBS SPORTS
Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

Wagner chief gives pullout threat to Kremlin

22h | TBS World
A Tribute Concert For The Legends

A Tribute Concert For The Legends

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

5
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

6
Computer scientist Geoffrey Hinton, who studies neural networks used in artificial intelligence applications, poses at Google&#039;s Mountain View, Calif., headquarters in 2015. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
Tech

'Godfather of AI' quits Google with regrets and fears about his life's work