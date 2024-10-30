Tenure of elected government should be 4 years: LGRD adviser

“If a major global power like the United States can have a four-year term, there should be no issue in having a four-year term for governance in Bangladesh. This is my personal opinion," he said

Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Adviser AF Hassan Ariff. Photo: Collected
Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives Ministry Adviser AF Hassan Ariff. Photo: Collected

Local Government adviser Hassan Ariff has said the tenure of governance in the country should be four years instead of the current constitutional provision of five years.

"If a major global power like the United States can have a four-year term, there should be no issue in having a four-year term for governance in Bangladesh. This is my personal opinion," he said.

The adviser said this at a views-exchange meeting with the Bangladesh Secretariat Reporters Forum (BSRF) held at the Secretariat Media Centre, as the chief guest today (30 October).

Ariff said the term for Union Parishads was once three years but was later extended to five.

However, he claimed that there is no noticeable benefit from this two-year increase, nor has it ever been evaluated. "I believe the term for elected chairmen and members should be three years."

He said with a three-year term, five elected representatives would serve over 15 years, allowing a greater number of public representatives the opportunity to work within the institution.

In response to a question about the removal of Union Parishad chairmen and members, the adviser said no decision has yet been made on the matter.

The meeting was presided over by BSRF president Fosih Uddin Mahtab and moderated by BSRF general secretary Masudul Haque.

LGRD Adviser / Adviser AF Hassan Ariff / Bangladesh

