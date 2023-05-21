Tentultala playground occupied due to repair works

Kolabagan's Tentultala playground, which came to the limelight when the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) earmarked the location to build a new police station, was found occupied by Dhaka WASA workers for repairing water pumps in the area.

Although, workers of Dhaka WASA Mods zone-3 refused to make any comment regarding the issue.

WASA workers were allegedly seen digging up the field to set up a makeshift establishment for water tanks there.

According to local resident Rajib, "Just after Eid-ul-Fitr, WASA workers occupied the Tentultala field to set up repair works for a water tank and pump for the area."

The workers said they would free the field as soon as their work is complete, he added.

Photo: TBS

Earlier in 2022, the playground, a favourite spot for children of the area, became a scene of two instances of what rights activists have termed heinous violations by law enforcers.

Amid protests against occupying the field, a member of the Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Goshthi, Syeda Ratna, and her 17-year-old son Isha Abdullah, were then detained, illegally according experts. Her around 13-hour detention sparked outrage across social media.

She was picked up by law enforcers while attending a protest against building the police station.

According to police, no case was filed against her and she was released around midnight after signing a bond to not "obstruct government works".

Finally, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the directive to not build the Kalabagan Police Station in Tentultala, following which an air of festivity swept the neighbourhood, with locals celebrating their triumph in a long, hard fought battle.