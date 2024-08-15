Tensions loom as people gather at Dhanmondi-32 to observe 'mourning day'

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 10:20 am

Students and BNP-Jamaat members have been checking phones of people in the area since morning

People gather at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on 15 August 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
People gather at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on 15 August 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Many have gathered in front of the charred Dhanmondi-32 house of Bangabandhu to observe his death anniversary today. 

There had been rumours of an uprising by Awami League leaders and activists on social media but nothing of that sorts have been observed yet.

Police barricade near Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, om 15 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Police barricade near Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, om 15 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Police have set up barricades on the road adjacent to the Dhanmondi-32 house and students along with BNP-Jamaat members have been seen checking the phone of people in the area.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

 

