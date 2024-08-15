Tensions loom as people gather at Dhanmondi-32 to observe 'mourning day'

Many have gathered in front of the charred Dhanmondi-32 house of Bangabandhu to observe his death anniversary today.

There had been rumours of an uprising by Awami League leaders and activists on social media but nothing of that sorts have been observed yet.

Police barricade near Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, om 15 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Police have set up barricades on the road adjacent to the Dhanmondi-32 house and students along with BNP-Jamaat members have been seen checking the phone of people in the area.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS