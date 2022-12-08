Tension over 10 Dec rally: We don't want conflict; will maintain maximum restraint: FM

Bangladesh

UNB
08 December, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:43 pm

Related News

Tension over 10 Dec rally: We don't want conflict; will maintain maximum restraint: FM

UNB
08 December, 2022, 10:40 pm
Last modified: 08 December, 2022, 10:43 pm
AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS
AK Abdul Momen. Illustration: TBS

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Thursday said the government does not want any kind of conflict and will maintain "maximum restraint" though many people want a dead body to get public sentiment.

"We don't want any sort of conflict. Sometimes there are instigations to get involved in conflict. There is a desire in some people to see a dead body. They are very happy when they see the dead body which brings public sentiment," he told reporters in Cox's Bazar.

Momen said the news regarding Wednesday's incident reached Washington before it had happened in Dhaka because of a Bangladeshi journalist who has access to the White House and the United Nations. "May be that's why the US was so prompt."  

He said like the US, Bangladesh also does not want to see any conflict. "We will maintain maximum restraint."

Momen said that the American government will not agree to large public meetings on the streets, even in front of the White House. "They will not allow meetings on the streets of Manhattan, New York. There is a rule and system."

He also said, "We don't want to obstruct our pedestrians."

The foreign minister said if the BNP wants to hold demonstration and rally, they can surely do it inside the hall or in the open field as well. "Because all the people of Bangladesh have the right to speak freely."

He said the government believes in freedom of speech and there is no such freedom like Bangladesh in other countries.

"We are concerned about reports of intimidation and political violence in Dhaka and call on everyone to respect the rule of law and to refrain from violence, harassment, and intimidation," US Ambassador to Bangladesh Peter Haas said in a message through the verified Facebook page of the embassy on Thursday.

He said they encourage government authorities to investigate these reports of violence and to protect the fundamental freedoms of expression, association, and peaceful assembly.

The US Embassy also extended its condolences to the families of those killed and injured on Wednesday in Dhaka.

Top News / Law & order / Politics

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen / BNP divisional rally

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

How Sanjida's fight against child marriage placed her on BBC 100 Women list

5h | Pursuit
Md Morshedul Alam Mohabat. Sketch: TBS

Congratulations to all those who did not get GPA 5.0

12h | Thoughts
A total of 50 JDM cars gathered for a meet in front of International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) on Friday for Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive. Photo: Mashrur Quadery

Early morning JDM run: Super Tuner 6.0 pre-meet drive

13h | Wheels
Pradipta Chowdhury and Purnashree Chowdhury, the founders of EyeBuddy. Photo: Courtesy

EyeBuddy: An AI-driven solution to eye care

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

What’s happening in Dhaka on December 10?

1h | TBS Stories
Metrorail starting this month

Metrorail starting this month

1h | TBS Stories
Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

Terracotta heads highlight Nigeria’s missing girls

2h | TBS World
How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

How $9b offshore loans fuel dollar crisis

4h | TBS Insight

Most Read

1
Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos
Banking

Central bank suspends Islami Bank's Tk9,135cr loan disbursement to 11 cos

2
4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely
RMG

4 RMG factories of DIRD Group announced closed indefinitely

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Police raid Banani hotels suspecting militant presence

4
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

One dead as BNP, police clash in Nayapaltan; Rizvi, Aman, Annie among many detained

5
Photo: Reuters
Sports

Potential routes to final for Argentina at World Cup

6
Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points
Infrastructure

Tejgaon business hub: Everything to be within walking distance from transport points