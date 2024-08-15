Tension looms as people obstructed from gathering at Dhanmondi-32

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 August, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 15 August, 2024, 12:38 pm

People gather at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on 15 August 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
People gather at Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, on 15 August 2024. Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

People who tried to gather in front of the Dhanmondi-32 house of Bangabandhu were obstructed from reaching the location.

Today is the death anniversary of  Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family who were killed in the 15 August carnage in 1975.

Police set up barricades on the road adjacent to the Dhanmondi-32 house and students along with BNP members have been seen checking the phones of people in the area since early morning. Students also guarded the lake area beside Dhanmondi-32.

Police barricade near Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, om 15 August 2024. Photo: TBS
Police barricade near Dhanmondi-32, Dhaka, om 15 August 2024. Photo: TBS

Saidul Islam Saad, a third year student of Sir Salimullah Medical College, said, "The Awami League government has carried out an inhumane torture and massacre of students since July. The students have uprooted the roots of dictatorship from this country. A vested quarter is trying to destroy the interim government's efforts to bring order to Bangladesh and disrupt the economic and political environment of Bangladesh. We have taken position here to stop this anarchy."

Armed forces including police, Army and BGB were positioned in front of Metro Shopping Mall in the area to ensure security.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Considering the situation, not many Awami League members could gather at Dhanmondi-32 to pay their respects to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS

Golam Mawla, an artiste, said "My two sons are students of Dhaka University and I came with them. Sheikh Hasina and her government have created an atmosphere of fear in the country by capitalising on the images of Bangabandhu and the liberation war in the last 15 years. As part of that, today, 15 August, they are again at Dhanmondi-32. They want to instill fear in people's minds by gathering here. I have come here with my sons to get rid of this fear from people's minds."

