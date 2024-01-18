Temperature may drop further as parts of country experience rainfall

18 January, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2024, 06:55 pm

There is a possibility of rain tomorrow at one or two places over Dhaka, Barisal and Chattogram divisions.

File Photo. Picture: UNB
The temperature is expected to drop further across the country as parts of the capital along with a few places of Khulna and Barishal divisions experienced light to moderate rain today.

Cold wave is sweeping over all over the country, especially over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Sylhet divisions, according to the Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD).

In Chuadanga, 19.4 mm rainfall was recorded till 8am today while the lowest temperature today was recorded 8.0 degrees Celsius at Dinajpur.

"There is a possibility of rain tomorrow at one or two places over Dhaka, Barisal and Chattogram divisions, and it is likely to subside from Saturday. The night temperature is likely to drop, and the day temperature may rise as the sun may be visible from Sunday," Meteorologist Omar Faruque told BSS.

