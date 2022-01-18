Telephone exchange numbers under Faridpur and Barisal are being changed

To ensure improved and modern telecommunication services, numbers of some telephone exchanges under Faridpur and Barisal are being replaced by numbers of BTCL's newly established exchange.

Old telephone numbers under Faridpur Sadar, Sadarpur, Boalmari, Nagarkanda, Bhanga, Alfadanga, Charbhadrasan and Madhukhali telephone exchanges under Faridpur, and Bhola, Borhanuddin, Tazumuddin, Lalmohan, Char Fasson and Daulatkhan telephone exchanges under Barisal, are already in the works to be replaced by the new 11 (eleven) digit numbers of BTCL's exchange, said a press release.

The old telephone exchange numbers are being replaced as follows:

Name of exchange Old number New number Comment Faridpur The last digits of the newly issued numbers are being matched with the last digits of the old numbers as much as possible at the time of replacement Faridpur Telephone Exchange 06316xxxx 024788xxxx Sadarpur Telephone Exchange 0632875xxx 02478806xxx Boalmari Telephone Exchange 0632456xxx 02478806xxx Nagarkanda Telephone Exchange 0632756xxx 02478805xxx Bhanga Telephone Exchange 0632356xxx 02478805xxx Alfadanga Telephone Exchange 0632256xxx 02478806xxx Charbhadrasan Telephone Exchange 0632556xxx 02478806xxx Madhukhali Telephone Exchange 0632656xxx 02478806xxx Barisal Bhola Telephone Exchange 04916xxxx 0247889xxxx Borhanuddin Telephone Exchange 0492256xxx 02478895xxx Tazumuddin Telephone Exchange 0244803xxx 024788709xx Lalmohan Telephone Exchange 0432256xxx 024788701xx Char Fasson Telephone Exchange 0492374xxx 02478894xxx Daulatkhan Telephone Exchange 0492456xxx 02478896xxx

The list of old and new customer numbers is given on BTCL's website www.btcl.gov.bd.

With the change of a number, customers will be informed of the new number by phone call.

Customers can call BTCL's call centre 18402 at any time for information regarding number change or call 024603160 or 024601000 for Faridpur and 043172000 or 046173100 for Barisal during office hours.

It is pertinent to note that to call BTCL from BTCL or BTCL number from mobile, the 11 digits of the changed number have to be dialled. However, for calls from outside Bangladesh, "88" has to be added before the changed number.

BTCL has expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience caused to the customers due to the change of number, in the press release.