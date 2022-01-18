Telephone exchange numbers under Faridpur and Barisal are being changed

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 January, 2022, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 18 January, 2022, 05:12 pm

To ensure improved and modern telecommunication services, numbers of some telephone exchanges under Faridpur and Barisal are being replaced by numbers of BTCL's newly established exchange.

Old telephone numbers under Faridpur Sadar, Sadarpur, Boalmari, Nagarkanda, Bhanga, Alfadanga, Charbhadrasan and Madhukhali telephone exchanges under Faridpur, and Bhola, Borhanuddin, Tazumuddin, Lalmohan, Char Fasson and Daulatkhan telephone exchanges under Barisal, are already in the works to be replaced by the new 11 (eleven) digit numbers of BTCL's exchange, said a press release.

The old telephone exchange numbers are being replaced as follows:

Name of exchange Old number New number Comment
Faridpur     The last digits of the newly issued numbers are being matched with the last digits of the old numbers as much as possible at the time of replacement
Faridpur Telephone Exchange 06316xxxx 024788xxxx
Sadarpur Telephone Exchange 0632875xxx 02478806xxx
Boalmari Telephone Exchange 0632456xxx 02478806xxx
Nagarkanda Telephone Exchange 0632756xxx 02478805xxx
Bhanga Telephone Exchange 0632356xxx 02478805xxx
Alfadanga Telephone Exchange 0632256xxx 02478806xxx
Charbhadrasan Telephone Exchange 0632556xxx 02478806xxx
Madhukhali Telephone Exchange 0632656xxx 02478806xxx
Barisal    
Bhola Telephone Exchange 04916xxxx 0247889xxxx
Borhanuddin Telephone Exchange 0492256xxx 02478895xxx
Tazumuddin Telephone Exchange 0244803xxx 024788709xx
Lalmohan Telephone Exchange 0432256xxx 024788701xx
Char Fasson Telephone Exchange 0492374xxx 02478894xxx
Daulatkhan Telephone Exchange 0492456xxx 02478896xxx

The list of old and new customer numbers is given on BTCL's website www.btcl.gov.bd.

With the change of a number, customers will be informed of the new number by phone call. 

Customers can call BTCL's call centre 18402 at any time for information regarding number change or call 024603160 or 024601000 for Faridpur and 043172000 or 046173100 for Barisal during office hours.

It is pertinent to note that to call BTCL from BTCL or BTCL number from mobile, the 11 digits of the changed number have to be dialled. However, for calls from outside Bangladesh, "88" has to be added before the changed number.

BTCL has expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience caused to the customers due to the change of number, in the press release.

