Telephone exchange numbers under Faridpur and Barisal are being changed
The list of old and new customer numbers is given on BTCL's website www.btcl.gov.bd
To ensure improved and modern telecommunication services, numbers of some telephone exchanges under Faridpur and Barisal are being replaced by numbers of BTCL's newly established exchange.
Old telephone numbers under Faridpur Sadar, Sadarpur, Boalmari, Nagarkanda, Bhanga, Alfadanga, Charbhadrasan and Madhukhali telephone exchanges under Faridpur, and Bhola, Borhanuddin, Tazumuddin, Lalmohan, Char Fasson and Daulatkhan telephone exchanges under Barisal, are already in the works to be replaced by the new 11 (eleven) digit numbers of BTCL's exchange, said a press release.
The old telephone exchange numbers are being replaced as follows:
|Name of exchange
|Old number
|New number
|Comment
|Faridpur
|The last digits of the newly issued numbers are being matched with the last digits of the old numbers as much as possible at the time of replacement
|Faridpur Telephone Exchange
|06316xxxx
|024788xxxx
|Sadarpur Telephone Exchange
|0632875xxx
|02478806xxx
|Boalmari Telephone Exchange
|0632456xxx
|02478806xxx
|Nagarkanda Telephone Exchange
|0632756xxx
|02478805xxx
|Bhanga Telephone Exchange
|0632356xxx
|02478805xxx
|Alfadanga Telephone Exchange
|0632256xxx
|02478806xxx
|Charbhadrasan Telephone Exchange
|0632556xxx
|02478806xxx
|Madhukhali Telephone Exchange
|0632656xxx
|02478806xxx
|Barisal
|Bhola Telephone Exchange
|04916xxxx
|0247889xxxx
|Borhanuddin Telephone Exchange
|0492256xxx
|02478895xxx
|Tazumuddin Telephone Exchange
|0244803xxx
|024788709xx
|Lalmohan Telephone Exchange
|0432256xxx
|024788701xx
|Char Fasson Telephone Exchange
|0492374xxx
|02478894xxx
|Daulatkhan Telephone Exchange
|0492456xxx
|02478896xxx
With the change of a number, customers will be informed of the new number by phone call.
Customers can call BTCL's call centre 18402 at any time for information regarding number change or call 024603160 or 024601000 for Faridpur and 043172000 or 046173100 for Barisal during office hours.
It is pertinent to note that to call BTCL from BTCL or BTCL number from mobile, the 11 digits of the changed number have to be dialled. However, for calls from outside Bangladesh, "88" has to be added before the changed number.
BTCL has expressed regret for the temporary inconvenience caused to the customers due to the change of number, in the press release.