Teletalk owes govt Tk1695 crore: Minister

Post and Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar on Tuesday told Parliament that state-owned mobile phone operator Teletalk Bangladesh Limited owes some Tk 1694.73 crore to the government.

The minister said this replying to a question from Awami League lawmaker AKM Sarwar Jahan.

The question-answer session was tabled in the House after the day's sitting began with Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair.

Of the total outstanding amount, Tk 1585.13 crore is for 3G spectrum assignment fee, while Tk 27.15 crore for spectrum charge, Tk 33.79 crore for revenue share and Tk 48.66 crore for SOF (Service Order Form), said Mustafa Jabbar.

He said Citycell has an outstanding payment of Tk 128.698 crore with the government.