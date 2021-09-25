Teletalk to introduce 5G technology in December: Mustafa Jabbar

Telecom

TBS Report
25 September, 2021, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 25 September, 2021, 03:44 pm

Teletalk to introduce 5G technology in December: Mustafa Jabbar

The government-owned telecom service Teletalk will introduce 5G technology in the country between 12-16 December this year, Posts and Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said today.

"Besides, private mobile operators will start the service from 2022," the minister revealed at a webinar titled "5G Ecosystem in Bangladesh and Upcoming Technologies", organised by Telecom Reporters' Network, Bangladesh (TRNB).

Md Shahab Uddin, managing director of Teletalk, said that the service will be initially offered at 200 sites in Dhaka city and later it will be expanded throughout the country.

Private mobile operators, meanwhile, welcomed the initiative wholeheartedly, while calling for infrastructural development prior to introducing the technology.

