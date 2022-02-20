Telcos to send SMSs in Bangla marking International Mother Language Day 

Telecom

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:01 pm

Related News

Telcos to send SMSs in Bangla marking International Mother Language Day 

TBS Report
20 February, 2022, 01:25 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2022, 02:01 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

The country's telecom operators will send all promotional, system-generated SMSs and notifications in Bangla from 21 February – the day when the sons of this soil sacrificed their lives for their mother tongue back in 1952.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) on Sunday launched the service to mark International Mother Language Day 2022.

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Mustafa Jabbar attended the inauguration program held in Dhaka as the chief guest.

According to official data, the top telcos – Grameenphone, Banglalink, Teletalk and Robi – have already converted 87% of their all text messages into Bangla. 

With few exceptions, the operators have set a target of sending all their SMSs in Bangla by June, revealed BTRC Director General Brigadier General Nasim Parvez while addressing the press.

As of today (20 February), 5% of Banglalink's text messages are yet to be converted into Bangla.

Meanwhile, the figures are 10% for Grameenphone, 15% for state-owned Teletalk, and 22% for Robi.

Daily, on average, the leading mobile operators of the country send some 151.85 crore SMSs to their respective users.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh / Language Movement / Telecom companies / Bangla

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

What is holding back PPP in Bangladesh?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Facebook becomes a thriving marketplace for threatened species of birds

3h | Panorama
Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

Tame Impala: 1974 Impala sport sedan

1d | Wheels
Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

Brabus 1300R sells out within minutes of its debut

23h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

The quiet transformation of Jhenaidah town

15h | Videos
US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

US, NATO anticipate Russian invasion in Ukraine within days

18h | Videos
Scientists who were killed by their own invention

Scientists who were killed by their own invention

18h | Videos
Universal pension finally takes shape

Universal pension finally takes shape

18h | Videos

Most Read

1
Fardeen Sharif, Mariah Zahir, and Maleka Noor. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Meet the faces behind the iconic hands of Banglar Rannaghor

2
The Centrepoint (as seen in this 3D rendering) promises a good mix of retailers from both home and abroad. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Centrepoint: United Group’s dream for Dhaka

3
Screengrab of the dance cover
Splash

Architect and engineer couple’s ‘Stayin’ alive’ dance cover goes viral

4
Md. Yasir Arafat. Illustration: TBS
Thoughts

Can Bangladesh become a higher education destination for foreign students?

5
Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 
Banking

Habibur Rahman made Bangladesh Bank's Chief Economist 

6
GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again
Education

GPA-5 galore in HSC, equivalent exams again