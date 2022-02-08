Telcos lost 27 lakh internet users in December

TBS Report
08 February, 2022, 10:15 pm
08 February, 2022

Telcos lost 27 lakh internet users in December

Bangladeshi telecom operators lost more than 27 lakh internet users and 5 lakh mobile SIM subscribers in December last year.

The number of total internet users in the country was recorded at 12.38 crore at the end of December, which was some 12.66 crore in November, according to a Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) report published on Tuesday.

The number of broadband internet users, however, has increased slightly.

In counting the number of subscribers, BTRC takes into account any activity at least once — voice calls, data use, SMS — in the preceding 90 days, by a biometric verified SIM, for it to be considered active.

Among the country's telecom operators, Grameenphone suffered the biggest loss in mobile SIM subscribers. In total, 5.80 lakh users left the operator. Robi also lost a few subscribers. 

However, Banglalink and Teletalk added around 1 lakh subscribers, bringing the number of mobile users to 18.10 lakh at the end of December, which was 18.15 lakh in the previous month.

 

