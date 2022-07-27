Robi incurs Tk12.16 crore loss in Apr-Jun

Robi Axiata Limited, the country's second-largest telecom company, incurred a Tk12.16 crore loss in the April-June quarter of 2022 due to a highly volatile foreign currency situation.

During the same period of 2021, the company made a net profit of Tk46.64 crore.

In the April-June quarter of this year, the telecom operator's revenue was Tk2,105 crore, which was Tk2,030 crore in the same period of 2021.

The company's loss per share was Tk0.02 in that quarter, while its earnings per share were Tk0.09 share at the same time a year ago.

In the January-June period this year, Robi's revenue stood at Tk4,124 crore, which is 3% higher compared to the same time in the previous year.

In the first half of this year, the company's net profit stood at Tk27.68 crore, which was Tk80.93 crore in the same period of 2021.

The company has recommended 5% cash dividends for its shareholders for FY21.

The Axiata Group of Malaysia holds 61.82%, Bharti Airtel of India holds 28.18%, and the general public holds the remaining 10% share of the company.

On 24 December 2020, the company made its debut on the Dhaka and Chattogram stock exchanges with the largest ever IPO.

The company commenced operation in 1997 as Telekom Malaysia International (Bangladesh) with the brand name "Aktel".

In 2010, it was rebranded as "Robi" and the company changed its name to Robi Axiata Limited. There was also a merger with Airtel.