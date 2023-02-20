OpenSignal ranks Banglalink, Grameenphone as top mobile operators for internet speed

Banglalink and Grameenphone continued to secure the top positions in internet download and upload speed respectively in the latest report of OpenSignal.

OpenSignal, an independent global standard for global mobile networks, has recently revealed its latest Global Network Experience Report (GMNE).

The report says that both Banglalink and Grameenphone users see much faster speeds now than in the last report.

In the new report Banglalink won the Download Speed Experience with a much improved score with users' average speeds of 15.3Mbps followed by Grameenphone's speed of 14.1Mbps.

On the other hand, Grameenphone ranked first in the Upload Speed Experience with users' speeds increasing from 4.1Mbps to 6.2Mbps. Banglalink came in second with its speeds from 3.4Mbps to 5.2Mbps. Robi took the third position with a speed from 2.7Mbps to 4.4Mbps.

In a statement, Grameenphone said that the Global Network Experience Award is highly inspiring towards our efforts in providing the people of Bangladesh with seamless connectivity and enhanced quality of service.

"This award by a global platform such as OpenSignal stands as a testament to our initiatives in developing a world-class network infrastructure, spectrum allocation and continuous investment in improving the overall experience of our network."

"We will continue to work further towards developing network quality of the highest standards to provide the people of our country with unbound experiences and opportunities," reads the statement.

Overall, Banglalink pulls ahead of Grameenphone in openSignal award haul and it wins the most awards in this report.

On the basis of market share of subscribers, Grameenphone is the largest operator of the country with 7.92 crore SIM users while Robi holds the second position with 5.44 crore user base.

Out of total 18 crore mobile sim users, Banglalink owns only 3.98 crore and Teletalk owns 66 lakhs.