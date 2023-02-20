OpenSignal ranks Banglalink, Grameenphone as top mobile operators for internet speed

Telecom

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 09:37 pm

Related News

OpenSignal ranks Banglalink, Grameenphone as top mobile operators for internet speed

TBS Report
20 February, 2023, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 20 February, 2023, 09:37 pm
OpenSignal ranks Banglalink, Grameenphone as top mobile operators for internet speed

Banglalink and Grameenphone continued to secure the top positions in internet download and upload speed respectively in the latest report of OpenSignal.

OpenSignal, an independent global standard for global mobile networks, has recently revealed its latest Global Network Experience Report (GMNE).

The report says that both Banglalink and Grameenphone users see much faster speeds now than in the last report.

In the new report Banglalink won the Download Speed Experience with a much improved score with users' average speeds of 15.3Mbps followed by Grameenphone's speed of 14.1Mbps.

On the other hand, Grameenphone ranked first in the Upload Speed Experience with users' speeds increasing from 4.1Mbps to 6.2Mbps. Banglalink came in second with its speeds from 3.4Mbps to 5.2Mbps. Robi took the third position with a speed from 2.7Mbps to 4.4Mbps.

In a statement, Grameenphone said that the Global Network Experience Award is highly inspiring towards our efforts in providing the people of Bangladesh with seamless connectivity and enhanced quality of service.

"This award by a global platform such as OpenSignal stands as a testament to our initiatives in developing a world-class network infrastructure, spectrum allocation and continuous investment in improving the overall experience of our network."

"We will continue to work further towards developing network quality of the highest standards to provide the people of our country with unbound experiences and opportunities," reads the statement.

Overall, Banglalink pulls ahead of Grameenphone in openSignal award haul and it wins the most awards in this report.

On the basis of market share of subscribers, Grameenphone is the largest operator of the country with 7.92 crore SIM users while Robi holds the second position with 5.44 crore user base.

Out of total 18 crore mobile sim users, Banglalink owns only 3.98 crore and Teletalk owns 66 lakhs.

Top News

Grameenphone / Robi / Banglalink / Opensignal’s

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The Inheritors: A glimpse into the decadent lives of Dhaka's high society

8h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Get enchanted with Patar Golpo's custom-made scented candles

9h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Elevate your home decor with a blend of tradition and modernity

10h | Brands
Fakirkona people roam around through the ridge-like narrow walkways, amidst muddy fields, as two tides flash over the island everyday. Photo: Sadiqur Rahman

'Let the Shibsa flush us out if it erodes our land away'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

Hypersonic Missile; A new era of missile competition

2h | TBS World
Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

Submarine cable changed the life of Charbashi

12h | TBS Stories
Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

Duck meat hotel business booming in Rajshahi

1d | TBS Stories
Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

Manipuri Shanu’s journey into acting and writing

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business

2
Ryad Yousuf. Sketch: TBS
Panorama

Meet the first Bangladeshi Partner of Goldman Sachs

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

4
Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms
Corporates

Grameen UNIQLO closes 4 Dhaka showrooms

5
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

6
Photo: TBS
RMG

Bangladesh RMGs under US review for alleged counterfeits