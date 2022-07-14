Now Robi, Airtel fix minimum recharge limit at Tk20

After GrameenPhone, the country's two more telecom operators – Robi and Airtel – have made it mandatory to keep a minimum balance of at least Tk20 to prevent SIM deactivation.

The minimum balance requirement will be effective from 16 July, according to the operators' customer service notification issued in this regard.

When contacted, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra said that this is the operators' own "business issue" and is done "in line with the policies of the regulatory body."

"We can just look into the packages and the minimum recharge is an internal issue of those packages," he added.

Earlier this month, Grameenphone raised its minimum mobile recharge limit to Tk20 from Tk10, citing the decision as part of Grameenphone's service facilitation.

However, customers were allowed to avail Tk16 and Tk14 minute packs, Grameenphone had said in a statement.