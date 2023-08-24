'My Robi' app to live-stream ICC World Cup, Asia Cup cricket matches

Telecom

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:15 pm

Related News

'My Robi' app to live-stream ICC World Cup, Asia Cup cricket matches

Press Release
24 August, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 24 August, 2023, 10:15 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

"My Robi" and "My Airtel", the single app of Robi and Airtel brand of Robi Axiata Limited, are going to live-stream the upcoming ICC World Cup and Asia Cup cricket matches with partnership of country's leading sports OTT platform, Rabbithole. This service will be available on a subscription basis.

Robi has signed an agreement with Content Matters Limited to facilitate this much desired live streaming service for millions of cricket fans. The live-stream service will be provided from Content Matters's popular platform, Rabbithole, said a press release.

Robi's Executive Vice president, Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, and Content Matters Limited's CEO, S. M. Rafiqullah signed an agreement in this regard at Robi's Corporate Office today.

Robi's Executive Vice president, Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui said: "As the nation gets ready to be swept by cricket frenzy, we are ready to serve our users with ball-by-ball telecast of every cricket match to be held in the ICC Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup tournament. We thank Content Matters for their support in offering this exciting digital broadcast of the much-awaited cricketing tournaments. Equipped with superfast internet, our customers can now enjoy these global cricketing extravaganzas to the fullest from their smartphones."

Content Matters Limited's CEO, S. M. Rafiqullah added: "Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup are starting within a few days. In this regard, we are happy to partner with Robi for live streaming of both the tournaments, which will add a new dimension to this pleasure with their strong network. Customers will benefit from the official app of one of the country's leading digital services providers and the country's leading Sports OTT platform."

During the announcement, Robi's Executive Vice President (Product & pricing) Md. Showkat Kader Chowdhury, Vice President (Market Communication), 

A.T.M Shamim uz Zaman, M. Salahuddin Chowdhury, Director, Content Matters Limited and other officials were present.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on 30th August and the ICC Cricket World Cup on 5 October.

Robi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

Beyond good and evil: Khalnayak after 30 years

9h | Splash
The Shinawatras are back in business

The Shinawatras are back in business

9h | Panorama
The new curriculum dubbed Competency Based Curriculum is expected to help to meet the country’s growing demand for skilled manpower and address the unemployment problem. Photo: Mumit M

Students revel in new NCTB curriculum, teachers and guardians not so much

16h | Panorama
How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

How cohesive are the bricks of BRICS to shake the US-led global order?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

'Rocket Women' of India Ritu Karidhal the mastermind behind Chandrayaan-3

4h | TBS World
Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

Opposition to Putin is such a terrible outcome?

5h | TBS World
BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

BRICS invites 6 countries to be new members

5h | TBS World
Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

Where was Putin when Prigozhin's plane crashed?

7h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Representational image. Illustration: Collected
Crime

Man calls 999 after violating daughter

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

5
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

6
Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19
Bangladesh

Dhaka North Chief Heat Officer Bushra infected with Covid-19