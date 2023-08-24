'My Robi' app to live-stream ICC World Cup, Asia Cup cricket matches

Photo: Courtesy

"My Robi" and "My Airtel", the single app of Robi and Airtel brand of Robi Axiata Limited, are going to live-stream the upcoming ICC World Cup and Asia Cup cricket matches with partnership of country's leading sports OTT platform, Rabbithole. This service will be available on a subscription basis.

Robi has signed an agreement with Content Matters Limited to facilitate this much desired live streaming service for millions of cricket fans. The live-stream service will be provided from Content Matters's popular platform, Rabbithole, said a press release.

Robi's Executive Vice president, Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui, and Content Matters Limited's CEO, S. M. Rafiqullah signed an agreement in this regard at Robi's Corporate Office today.

Robi's Executive Vice president, Ahmed Armaan Siddiqui said: "As the nation gets ready to be swept by cricket frenzy, we are ready to serve our users with ball-by-ball telecast of every cricket match to be held in the ICC Cricket World Cup and Asia Cup tournament. We thank Content Matters for their support in offering this exciting digital broadcast of the much-awaited cricketing tournaments. Equipped with superfast internet, our customers can now enjoy these global cricketing extravaganzas to the fullest from their smartphones."

Content Matters Limited's CEO, S. M. Rafiqullah added: "Asia Cup and Cricket World Cup are starting within a few days. In this regard, we are happy to partner with Robi for live streaming of both the tournaments, which will add a new dimension to this pleasure with their strong network. Customers will benefit from the official app of one of the country's leading digital services providers and the country's leading Sports OTT platform."

During the announcement, Robi's Executive Vice President (Product & pricing) Md. Showkat Kader Chowdhury, Vice President (Market Communication),

A.T.M Shamim uz Zaman, M. Salahuddin Chowdhury, Director, Content Matters Limited and other officials were present.

The Asia Cup is scheduled to commence on 30th August and the ICC Cricket World Cup on 5 October.