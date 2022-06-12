Mobile operators fined around Tk8 cr for illegal VoIP service 

Telecom

Eyamin Sajid
12 June, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 12 June, 2022, 09:09 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

All mobile operators including the market leader Grameenphone and the state-owned Teletalk, have been fined around Tk8 crore for letting their SIMs for illegal voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services. 

VoIP is the transmission of voice and multimedia content over an internet connection. 

Among the four mobile operators, Teletalk was fined the highest Tk5 crore while the second-largest mobile operator Robi Axiata Ltd charged the second-highest Tk2 crore. 

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) asked the operators to deposit the fine by 30 June. 

"For bracing the commission directives and licensing conditions, the commission have charged the fine," said BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder. 

In formal way, for generating an international incoming and outgoing voice call, one requires multiple layers of infrastructure including—mobile operators, interconnection exchange(ICX) and International Gateway (IGW) License. 

Sector insiders said that if someone from abroad makes a call to a Bangladeshi, at first, it comes to the IGW network. Then IGW passes the call to the Interconnection Exchange to transmit it to mobile operators like Grameenphone, Robi, Banglalink or Teletalk.

Similarly, if any Bangladeshi user makes a call abroad, the ICXs first send it to IGW, then it connects the call to the international operator concerned.

As a stakeholder IGW service provider gets only 20% of the earnings while BTRC takes 40%, mobile operators get 22% and the rest goes to other entities.

But through illegal VoIP service, users can generate call bypassing ICX and IGW that deprives the government from provable revenue while such call often being used for crime and violence.  

In June, 2020, total International incoming call minutes routed through IGWs were 709.765 million and the total international outgoing call minutes were 6.54 million in the same period. 

In order to prevent the illegal call termination, BTRC in association with American LATRO Services Inc conducted several drives in 2018 and 2019 and ceased a total of 52,344 SIMs from all mobile operators. 

Of the total ceased SIMs, there were 32,845 from Teletalk, 16,390 from Robi Axiata Limited, 2,356 from Grameenphone and 753 from Banglalink. 

As per provisions 46 and 65 of the BTRC's Act, the regulatory commission charged around Tk10,000 against each SIM. 

Initially, total fine amount against Teletalk was Tk17.73 crore, Tk7.55crore for Robi, Tk99 lakh for Grameenphone and Tk33lakh for Banglalink. 

However, the size of the fine reduced to Tk 5 crore for Teletalk, Tk2 crore for Robi, Tk50 lakh for Grameenphone and Tk15 lakh for Banglalink after private hearing on each operator's appeal. 

A letter signed by BTRC Secretary Md Nurul Hafij, sent to the mobile operators on 7 June, asked them to deposit the fine by the end of this month. 

When asked, Robi Axiata Ltd told The Business Standard that they have not received any letter in this regard. 

However, no comment was found from other operators after repeated attempts. 

At present, there are 243 VoIP Service Provider Licensees in the country while the number of ICX Service Providers is 26. 

