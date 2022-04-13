Minister, BTRC chief slam mobile operators for poor service

Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar and Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder have come down heavily on the country's mobile operators for their poor services.

"It is not acceptable that you [operators] are not compensating for call drops," Mustafa Jabbar said while addressing a dialogue at a capital hotel on Wednesday.

Shyam Sunder criticised the telecom companies for fixing timelines for data packages. "Without ensuring quality networks, depriving subscribers of using their purchased data after the set time is a kind of cheating," the BTRC chairman added.

The Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (AMTOB), in collaboration with the Bangladesh Internet Governance Forum, organised the event titled "Telecom tax policy and ecosystem".

Although the mobile operators are relentlessly working to digitalise Bangladesh under a tough situation, their jobs need to be done perfectly, Minister Mustafa Jabbar said.

"I cannot make calls [without interruptions] even subscribing to multiple operators. The suffering is increasing day by day. If the situation continues, we will take tough actions," he added.

Mentioning that the mobile operators lacked quality services, the BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said, "For such poor services, I have been sued in multiple cases at the High Court [as he represents the BTRC that is responsible for regulating mobile operators]."

"Therefore, I would like to alert mobile operators in this regard."

"Users buy a 10GB data pack for seven days. Mobile operators are not letting them use the unused data after expiry. This is a kind of cheating," he added and called for fixing all the issues as early as possible.