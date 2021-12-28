Lower tax rates will bring investment, innovation into market: GP CEO tells Bloomberg

Telecom

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:59 pm

Related News

Lower tax rates will bring investment, innovation into market: GP CEO tells Bloomberg

“If there’s a better tax regime, there will be more investment and more innovation will come into the market,” Yasir Azman said in an interview

TBS Report
28 December, 2021, 09:30 pm
Last modified: 28 December, 2021, 09:59 pm
Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone is talking with The Business Standard during an interview at GP Center in the capital. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS
Yasir Azman, CEO of Grameenphone is talking with The Business Standard during an interview at GP Center in the capital. Photo: Rehman Asad/TBS

The high tax rate in Bangladesh is discouraging telecoms operators from investing further in the country as it prepares to adopt 5G technology, said Grameenphone(GP) CEO Yasir Azman.

Grameenphone Ltd is Bangladesh's biggest listed company by market value and majority-owned by Norway's Telenor ASA, pays South Asia's highest levels of corporate tax at 40%, which hinders efforts to expand services, reports Bloomberg.

The corporate tax rate is 22% in neighboring India and 30% in Pakistan, according to the industry body Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA).

"If there's a better tax regime, there will be more investment and more innovation will come into the market," Yasir Azman said in an interview.

Telecom services are "no longer a luxury product. It's a necessary product. It's an integral part of our growth and our people," he added.

As one of Asia's fastest-growing nations, mobile phone companies are a major source of revenue for Bangladesh's government, with the sector accounting for 5.3% of the country's economy.

Mobile technology is key to the nation's "digital transformation," a key theme in Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's manifesto known as Vision 2021, the year that marks the country's 50th year since independence. But private carriers claim that the country's punitive tax system stops them from expanding their networks and ability to reach its rural citizens.

 Already Bangladesh records some of the world's lowest revenues per user at $2.90 a month, according to a report published by GSMA in 2018.

"That is why the business environment needs to be very constructive, positive, and supportive towards foreign investors for the technology companies," said Azman, who took the helm as Grameenphone's first Bangladeshi CEO in February 2020.

"We play a critical role in the ecosystem."

In response to GP's complaints, Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabbar said that the company's demand for lower corporate rates can't be justified just so the company can make more profit.

"The government needs taxes for public spending, everyone must pay tax," Jabbar told Bloomberg.

"If telecom companies invest more to serve customers better, then the question of tax cuts may arise."

Grameenphone, which dominates Bangladesh's telecom sector with just under 50% market share, is banking on growth in data usage as Bangladesh continues to register steady economic growth and a faster recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic than its regional peers. The company earned a record 37.2 billion taka ($433.7 million) in profits last year, up 7.8% from 2019.

Bangladesh's GDP is expected to increase to 6.6% in the fiscal year ending June, according to the International Monetary Fund (IMF.

As the coronavirus pandemic abates and policies remain accommodative. Growth may rise to 7.1% the fiscal year after that, the IMF said.

Despite the company's criticism of Bangladesh's tax take, Grameenphone in March purchased an additional 10.4 MHz of spectrum for $391 million, taking its total acquisition to 47.4 MHz spectrum. As the Bangladesh government trials 5G services with state-run Teletalk this month, private operators are preparing for a spectrum auction expected in March.

"I look forward to a better tax regime, I believe that it is possible when we bring in 5G," Yasir Azman said.

"We cannot expect that the tax rate will go down to 25% right away, but we can start at 35%."

Bangladesh / Top News

Grameenphone / Bloomberg / Tax Rates / corporate tax

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The mosque’s architecture radiates an aura of Pre Mughal and Mughal architecture with domes and archways. Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS

Doleshwar Hanafia Jame Masjid: A renovated red haven

12h | Habitat
Mastering military space technology has become a key interest for emerging powers. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Russia tested its anti-satellite weapon

11h | Panorama
By providing them with gas stoves, Mark and his team at F4C want to improve the overall wellbeing of families living in Dhaka’s slums. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fuel for change: Improving lives with an eye on the environment

12h | Panorama
Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

Your guide to the best bridal makeover salons

2d | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

Little benefit holds railway back from Ramu-Gundum rail line

45m | Videos
From police officer to Super Model

From police officer to Super Model

50m | Videos
River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

River filling threatens fish spawning in Halda river

50m | Videos
Man in Heels

Man in Heels

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan to operate starting 26 Dec

2
Photo: TBS Sketch
Education

Good academic background doesn’t guarantee professional skills

3
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka Nagar Paribahan starts pilot run

4
What a recent hiring circular showed about job market
Bangladesh

What a recent hiring circular showed about job market

5
A bird’s eye view shows the largest solar plant in the country, built on a 350-acre site. The plant will begin to supply electricity from 25 December. The photo was taken from Borodurgapur village of Mongla upazila in Bagerhat recently. Photo: Courtesy
Energy

Country’s largest solar project in Mongla set to begin operations 25 December

6
Shafqat Islam, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Welcome. Illustration: TBS
Panorama

From NewsCred to Welcome: The journey of a Bangladeshi company becoming a global one