Illegal mobile phone sets to be blocked from Friday

Telecom

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:26 pm

Related News

Illegal mobile phone sets to be blocked from Friday

BTRC decided to do so to stop the use of illegally imported mobile phones and ensure the government's revenue collection

TBS Report
30 September, 2021, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 30 September, 2021, 10:26 pm
Illegal mobile phone sets to be blocked from Friday

All types of illegal mobile phone sets will shut off automatically from today after users receive text messages about it.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) decided to do so to stop the use of illegally imported mobile phones and ensure the government's revenue collection, says a press release issued on Thursday.

The National Equipment Identity Register (NEIR) was launched on 1 July to prevent theft and misuse of mobile phones and to provide assistance to law enforcement agencies for the sake of national security, reads the BTRC press release.

The regulatory commission earlier requested citizens to check the legality of their phone sets by sending a message, typing KYD <space> fifteen-digit IMEI number to 16002. The IMEI number is printed on a handset's box. Buyers can also find it by dialing *#06#.

At the same time, the commission urged importers and local mobile phone handset manufacturers not to produce or sell illegal mobile phones. It also requested vendors to refrain from selling illegal phone sets.

BTRC Director General Md Shahidul Alam said, "The BTRC will send SMS as soon as it detects a new illegal handset connected to a telecom network. If the user does not register the handset within a specific time, the phone will be blocked."

He also said people coming from abroad can bring a maximum of eight phone sets.

According to the Bangladesh Mobile Phone Business Association (BMBA), there are around 3 crore illegal phone sets in the country, and the number is increasing gradually.

From a legal importer, the government gets Tk3,000 against each device in the form of import duties. But the government loses revenue when a mobile handset is sold or purchased illegally.

Bangladesh / Top News

Illegal mobile set / BTRC / Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC)

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

The Asian Highway: A pipe dream on paper

1d | Videos
Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

Why North Korea Test Fires Ballistic Missiles?

1d | Videos
A School where Flowers Bloom

A School where Flowers Bloom

1d | Videos
Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

Why India opposes Bangladesh maritime demarcation row?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students
Education

BCBS, Canada offers scholarships for Bangladeshi students

2
Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 
Bangladesh

Angry, disappointed, Salman blasts airport authorities 

3
Photo :Noor-A-Alam
Education

Ministry plans to hold SSC from 14 Nov, HSC 1 Dec

4
Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs
RMG

Surplus work orders create 3 lakh RMG jobs

5
Top 10 Fundraisers In 2021
Startups

Local startups shine attracting more foreign investment

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Banking

BB eases foreign exchange endorsement for travel