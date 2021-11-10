James, Miles sue Banglalink for copyright violation

Rockstar James and two members of popular Bangladeshi rock band Miles – Hamim Ahmed and Manam Ahmed – have filed a case against Banglalink for using their songs without permission.

Taking the case into cognizance, Dhaka Metropolitan Judge KM Imrul Kayes today asked five Banglalink officials including its CEO to appear in court on 30 November.

"Banglalink has been using six songs of James and two songs of Miles as caller and ring tunes since 2007 without any permission from my clients," said Azizul Hakim Bhuiyan, lawyer of the musicians.