James, Miles sue Banglalink for copyright violation

Telecom

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 02:47 pm

Related News

James, Miles sue Banglalink for copyright violation

TBS Report
10 November, 2021, 01:50 pm
Last modified: 10 November, 2021, 02:47 pm
Photo of Banglalink&#039;s logo.Photo: Collected
Photo of Banglalink's logo.Photo: Collected

Rockstar James and two members of popular Bangladeshi rock band Miles – Hamim Ahmed and Manam Ahmed – have filed a case against Banglalink for using their songs without permission.

Taking the case into cognizance, Dhaka Metropolitan Judge KM Imrul Kayes today asked five Banglalink officials including its CEO to appear in court on 30 November.

"Banglalink has been using six songs of James and two songs of Miles as caller and ring tunes since 2007 without any permission from my clients," said Azizul Hakim Bhuiyan, lawyer of the musicians.

Bangladesh / Glitz / Top News / Court

Banglalink / James / Hamim Ahmed / Manam Ahmed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

2d | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

2d | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

2d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Photo: Noor A Alam
Pursuit

Tasnia Atique: An entrepreneur who turned her adversities into lessons for others

4
A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again
Bangladesh

A lofty river plan to make Dhaka livable again

5
Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills
Industry

Five pvt firms picked to run five closed jute mills

6
What will happen in winter? Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh

Sreemangal records lowest temperature of the day