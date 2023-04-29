Internet users up 20 lakh in 3 months: BTRC

Telecom

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 07:13 pm

Related News

Internet users up 20 lakh in 3 months: BTRC

TBS Report
29 April, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 29 April, 2023, 07:13 pm
Internet users up 20 lakh in 3 months: BTRC

The number of internet users has increased by 20 lakh in the first three months of 2023.

The country now has over 12.61 crore internet users, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Of them, more than 11.40 crore are mobile internet subscribers and 1.20 crore broadband users.

The number of mobile subscribers has also increased in the last three months.  

During this time, the number of mobile phone customers increased by 30 lakh to 18.38 crore. 

Grameenphone has 8.3 crore subscribers followed by 5.55 crore Robi subscribers, 4.13 crore Banglalink subscribers and 66 lakh Teletalk subscribers. 

Except for Teletalk, the number of subscribers of the remaining three operators has increased.
 

Bangladesh / Top News

Internet Users

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Sadman Yeasar Alam. Sketch: TBS

Grading goodness: Food labels for healthier choices and compliance

20h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

Memo to Zuckerberg: Be like Satya Nadella

8h | Panorama
Located in the heart of Gulshan 2, The Grove Bistro presents a thrilling ambience of music, lighting and décor. Photo: Courtesy

The Grove Bistro: A unique gastronomy experience within a Mediterranean decor

8h | Food
Each family can fetch up to Tk8,000-Tk10,000 per month from selling their clay products. Photo: Nusmila Lohani.

The secluded lives of Rudra para's clay potters

11h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

Russia’s T-14 Armata battle tanks debut in Ukraine

8m | TBS World
ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

ChatGPT can give advance idea about stock market

2h | TBS Stories
The goal is to capture a large market in exports

The goal is to capture a large market in exports

1h | TBS Stories
Story of Inventing GPS

Story of Inventing GPS

6h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
File Photo/ TBS
Bangladesh

Storm, thundershowers likely in 20 districts including Dhaka, Ctg: Met office

6
Indrajit Kumar. Sketch: TBS
Thoughts

Bangladesh economy: A case of 'development miracle'