Internet users up 20 lakh in 3 months: BTRC

The number of internet users has increased by 20 lakh in the first three months of 2023.

The country now has over 12.61 crore internet users, according to the latest data of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

Of them, more than 11.40 crore are mobile internet subscribers and 1.20 crore broadband users.

The number of mobile subscribers has also increased in the last three months.

During this time, the number of mobile phone customers increased by 30 lakh to 18.38 crore.

Grameenphone has 8.3 crore subscribers followed by 5.55 crore Robi subscribers, 4.13 crore Banglalink subscribers and 66 lakh Teletalk subscribers.

Except for Teletalk, the number of subscribers of the remaining three operators has increased.

