Internet connection in Bangladeshi households soars almost eightfold in a decade

Telecom

Saifuddin Saif
09 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:24 pm

Related News

Internet connection in Bangladeshi households soars almost eightfold in a decade

Saifuddin Saif
09 July, 2023, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 09 July, 2023, 10:24 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The internet connection in Bangladeshi households has increased nearly eight times in a decade, according to a survey report by the Bangladesh Bureau of Statistics (BBS).

The BBS that published the report on Sunday said the proportion of households with an internet connection has risen from 4.8% in 2013 to 38.1% in 2022.

The BBS, the national statistics organisation of the country, conducted the first-ever comprehensive survey titled "Survey on Access and Use of ICT at the Household and Individual Level" in Bangladesh.

The survey reveals that 38.1% of households now have internet access at home, with rural areas accounting for 29.7% and urban areas for 63.4%. The proportion of households with a computer has also increased from 5.7% in 2013 to 8.7% in 2022, with rural areas at 3.1% and urban areas at 25.6%.

In terms of fixed-line telephone connections, only 0.8% of households in Bangladesh have them, with rural areas at 0.3% and urban areas at 2.3%. However, 62.0% of households in the country own at least one television unit, with rural households at 56.8% and urban households at 77.5%.

The survey also highlights that 7.4% of individuals aged 5 years and above use computers, while 39.9% use the internet. The usage of mobile phones is even more prevalent, with 89.9% of individuals using them.

The survey report indicates that internet usage in rural areas is significantly lower compared to urban areas. In rural areas, a higher proportion of males (36.6%) compared to females (23%) use the internet, while the figures for urban areas are 71.30% for males and 62.4% for females. Similarly, regarding computer usage, 5% of males and 2.7% of females in rural areas use computers, while the rates are 23.8% for males and 13.1% for females in urban areas.

The report says that the proportion of households with televisions has also increased, rising from 46% in 2013 to 62% in 2022.

Bangladesh / Top News

Internet connection

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nodi by Colours of Chars by Friendship plays a pivotal role in empowering artisans from river islands and indigenous communities. Photo: Courtesy.

Heritage fabrics at crossroads

9h | Mode
Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

Oil tanker explosions in Jhalakathi: Exposing a fatal repetitive pattern

13h | Panorama
One of the causes behind the increase of speech delays in children could be too much screen time. Photo: Bloomberg

The worry with words: Why speech delays need more attention

12h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

The most popular brand-new compact crossovers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

2h | TBS World
Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

Pakistan could withdraw from World Cup if India insists on neutral venue for Asia Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

Illegal battery factories and lead pollution thrive as e-rickshaws dominate

1h | TBS Stories
What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

What if Putin disrupts the Internet connection worldwide?

8h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency

6

Basic Ali October 7, 2020