IGW Operators Forum executive body elected for 2023-25

Telecom

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:11 pm

Related News

IGW Operators Forum executive body elected for 2023-25

The committee will take office in Feb 2023

TBS Report
13 November, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2022, 09:11 pm
IGW Operators Forum executive body elected for 2023-25

The IGW Operators Forum, an association of international gateway operators (IGW), held the elections for its executive committee for the year 2023-25 recently at its office in Gulshan in the capital, says a press release.

The new committee will assume office from February 2023.

AKM Shamsuddoha, chairman of Global Voice Telecom Limited, was elected to chair the committee while Mohammed Abdus Salam, chairman, Songbird Telecom Limited, was named the vice chairman.

Other members of the committee are Md Zainal Abedin of Bangla Trac Communications Limited, Khalid Islam of Digicon Telecommunication Limited, Brigadier General Md Abdul Hannan of Mir Telecom Limited, Syed Moinul Haq of Novotel Limited, Md Mohammed Sarwar Hossain of Roots Communication Limited, Md Mahtabul Amin of Unique Infoway Limited, Hafizur Rahman of HRC Technologies Limited, Ashik Ahmed of First Communications Limited, Gazi Md Salahuddin of Platinum Communications Limited, Humayun Kabir of Venus Telecom Limited, Nadir Shah Qureshi of BG Tel Limited and Nazrul Islam from Bangladesh International Gateway Limited.

The election was conducted by an independent election board which included Manzur Ahmed as the chief election commissioner while Neaz Mohammed and Masud Khan served as commissioners. 

 

IGW operators

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In the absence of local factories, there’s not much else to do other than cutting down the palm trees, according to a palm tree planter. Photo: Sanjida Jui

Oil palm plantation: A hype that never came to fruition

10h | Panorama
Farzana retouching the model’s hair. Model: Rafina Tabassum Photo: Noor-E-Alam

Barberette: Striking hair colours are no longer a fantasy

14h | Mode
Musk’s liquidation of Tesla shares to pay for his new distraction cannot help but undercut the stock and also adds to the dissonance of his visionary statements. Photo: Reuters

Twitter is wrecking the Musk aura that fueled Tesla

14h | Panorama
Arny, the bride made her grand entrance riding a white horse, and that too, wearing a striking lehenga that had rickshaw-plastic embroideries all over it. Photo: Courtesy

Not another Sabyasachi bride

13h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

How Search Engines Understand Your Web Pages

1h | Videos
Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

Harmony of Light and Air: Rupayan City Uttara

1h | Videos
World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

World Press Photo exhibition 2022 at Drik

3h | Videos
Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

Can creating comics art be taken as a profession?

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Education

'Creative' question in HSC Bangla exam raises uproar

2
Photo: Collected
Education

Ministry discloses names of teachers who prepared controversial 'creative' question for HSC Bangla exam

3
Represenattional image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh Bank to auction 25kg gold

4
IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb
Economy

IMF agrees to $4.5b loan, first instalment in Feb

5
'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram
Sports

'If I was the coach, I would make all Bangladesh players see psychologists’: Wasim Akram

6
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings