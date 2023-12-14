Grameenphone's communication partners sweep Digital Marketing Awards 2023

It was an evening of celebration for Grameenphone and its communication partners, as the leading telecommunications brand won the highest number of awards at the 7th Edition of Digital Marketing Award 2023 by Bangladesh Brand Forum recently at a hotel in Dhaka.

Grameenphone secured an astounding total of 25 awards, the highest number for any brand this year, reads a press release.

There are six Gold, nine Silver, and ten Bronze among the awards. The campaigns embodied Grameenphone's brand essence of fostering a culture of creativity and passionate communication, along with its communication partners – Grey Dhaka and Mindshare Bangladesh. Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, chief marketing officer, Grameenphone, also graced the occasion as a panelist in the discussion titled "Creating Engaging and Impactful Marketing Narratives in the Digital Era".

Grameenphone's Friendship Day campaign– Bondhu Bojhe Amake, a heartwarming initiative that celebrated the spirit of friendship and connectivity, stole the show by winning an impressive 10 awards. The campaign went on to win a million hearts by bringing the real bond between humans and their pets to life. It also raised awareness about how people can save and be friends with animals, especially stray animals.

Unique initiatives like the notable partnership with the Liberation War Museum, exemplifying Grameenphone's commitment to preserving and honoring Bangladesh's history received recognition. Additionally, the company demonstrated its dedication to social awareness by shedding light on the tragic Bongobazar incident through the impactful #LiveForBonogobazar campaign. #CholoBangladesh campaign also captivated the attention of the youth, highlighting Grameenphone's unwavering support for the aspirations and dreams of the younger generation. The launch of 'Priyotoma' in Bioscope, other Search Engine Marketing initiatives, and innovative MyGP-related communications also received accolades at the event.

Other accolades making the occasion unforgettable for Grameenphone are – Best Digital Marketing for OTT Platform (Bronze Award) for the Bioscope Priyotoma campaign, Best Use of YouTube (Gold Award) for Bioscope Priyotoma campaign, Best Use of Search (Bronze Award) for Search Engine Marketing campaign, Best Use of Search (Silver Award) for MyGP ibadah campaign, Best App Marketing (Bronze Award) for MyGP ibadah campaign, Best Use of Search (Silver Award) for Asia Cup Search Engine Marketing campaign, and Best App Marketing (Bronze Award) for MyGP One Tap bKash.

Farha Naz Zaman, head of Marketing, at Grameenphone, said, "It's an exciting moment for all of us, as initiatives and campaigns by Grameenphone have won 25 Digital Marketing Awards. Congratulations to our partners – Grey Dhaka and Mindshare Bangladesh for bagging awards as well as hitting the right chord in taking our cause to customers. We want to thank the Bangladesh Brand Forum, juries, and experts for recognizing our initiatives. These accolades affirm our commitment to an innovative digital approach, where data-driven analytics are seamlessly integrated, ensuring effective engagement with our evolved audience in the digital space."

Grameenphone's exceptional performance at the Digital Marketing Award 2023 reaffirms its position as a pioneer in the telecommunications industry and a leader in innovative marketing strategies. The company and its communication partners continue to push boundaries and set new benchmarks in delivering exceptional digital experiences to its customers.

Over 600 digital marketing and business professionals participated in the Digital Marketing Award gala 2023. More than a thousand nominations were submitted for this year, and 139 campaigns won the award in four ranks. The Digital Marketing Award was presented by Meghna Group of Industries in association with The Daily Star.