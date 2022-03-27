GP reaffirms commitment to vision 2041 on silver jubilee

Photo: Courtesy

Grameenphone, the largest mobile operator of Bangladesh, has reiterated its commitment to contribute to the government's vision 2041 as it celebrated its 25 years in the telecommunication sector.

On attaining the silver Jubilee, Grameenphone officials said that they feel honoured for its contributions to Bangladesh and aims to continue to make a difference in the coming years, as the company believes the time is now to march forward with digital connectivity.

The company aims to become a digital telco and contribute beyond connectivity, Grameenphone officials told a media call, organised on the occasion of the silver jubilee of its operation in Bangladesh on Sunday.

Yasir Azman, the Chief Executive Officer of Grameenphone said the company aspires to be a part of the government's dream of achieving the developed country's status by 2041.

"The government envisioned the transformation to a digital country, which has come to fruition. It dreamt of becoming a lower-middle-income country which also came true and Grameenphone was a partner in all these initiatives," he said.

"Now the government dreams of a poverty-free developed country by 2041 which will also materialise and Grameenphone will be a part of this dream journey as it has been for the last 25 years," reiterated Yasir.

Sajjad Hasib, CMO of Grameenphone, said, "Our mission for empowering society and democratizing the benefits of technology will be more granular and focused on understanding customers' needs in transforming lives."

Mustafa Jabbar, Posts and Telecommunications Division Minister and Shyam Sunder Sikder, Chairman, BTRC, wished and congratulated Grameenphone through video messages.

Among others, chief technology officer Rade Kovacevic; Chief Corporate Affairs Officer (Acting) Hossain Sadat; Head of Marketing Nafees Anwar Choudhury and Head of Network Service AKM Al Amin attended the event.

Grameenphone's Head of Communications, Khairul Basher moderated the event, where a unique logo to celebrate the 25th anniversary was also unveiled.