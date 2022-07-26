Grameenphone starts 5G trial-run

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 08:18 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

Grameenphone has experimentally introduced the fifth generation network 5G in two divisions of the country. 

The country's largest telecom operator on Tuesday (26 July) started its journey in the 5G world by launching the service in a number of spots in Dhaka and Chattogram, top officials from the company confirmed the development to The Business Standard. 

Grameenphone used Huawei and ZTE technology in launching the network with a commitment to introducing the service in rest of the divisions soon.  

Earlier on 12 December, state-owned mobile phone operator Teletalk introduced the 5G network first in six places in the country.

