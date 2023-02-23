GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to ‘fibre cable cut’

Telecom

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 01:06 pm

Related News

GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to ‘fibre cable cut’

TBS Report
23 February, 2023, 12:20 pm
Last modified: 23 February, 2023, 01:06 pm
GP restores network after over 2-hr debacle due to ‘fibre cable cut’

After an outage of over two hours since 11.45am Thursday, country's leading mobile operator Grameenphone has said their services have been restored.

"Due to fibre cut during road maintenance in Gazipur, Tangail and Sirajganj areas, some of our customers were facing connectivity problems. However, the situation has been brought under control and all the issues are currently resolved," GP's Head of Communications Khairul Basher told The Business Standard around 2pm.

Earlier in the day, GP users reported disrupted services in some places of the country. Many people posted on social media platforms saying that they faced difficulty in making phone calls and sending SMSs.

When contacted, Khairul Basher said, "We sincerely apologise for the temporary problem which happened due to fibre cable cut. Our team is working with utmost importance to solve the issue quickly."

Another official of the mobile operator said, "Fibre cables were cut at three places in Tangail and Sirajganj during road reparation works at 11.45am. We are trying to fix it as soon as possible." 

Meanwhile, the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has sent a letter to Grameenphone seeking an explanation about the network failure and how long it would take to resume the services. In response, the mobile operator informed BTRC that network will be back within 1.5 hours.

As the service is disrupted, people who use GP's mobile network and internet service for communications had been virtually cut off. 

Many resorted to using alternatives such as wifi connections or networks of other operators. 

The disruption in the operator's network added to the distress of patients as many couldn't contact medical services or make urgent appointments with the doctors.

In June last year, BTRC imposed an indefinite suspension on the SIM card sale of GP for the operator's failure to provide quality service.

Following a regulatory approval in September, Grameenphone was allowed to sell SIM cards against its suspended unused numbers.

However, after allowing GP to sell unused but pre-approved SIM, BTRC backtracked on its decision in November. The telecom regulator barred the country's leading telecom operator from recycling old SIM cards, on top of selling new ones. 

On 3 January this year, the government lifted the ban on GP SIM card sales.

Bangladesh / Top News

Grameenphone

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

ShunBoi: The startup feeding the hunger for Bangla audiobooks

4h | Panorama
The tiger hill vantage point provides a stunning view of the Himalayas, including the world&#039;s third highest peak, Kanchenjunga. PHOTO: TANJILA TASABA MUMU

Exploring the beauty of Darjeeling: A journey through hills

4h | Explorer
Photo: TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships. What’s next?

5h | Panorama
In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

In search of honey: The lives of nomadic beekeepers of Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

Cardboard Ludu in danger of extinction due to mobile versions of it

4h | TBS SPORTS
Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

Comebacks of Real Madrid in Champions League

16h | TBS SPORTS
Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

Mirashar farmers market products going to Europe

5h | TBS Stories
"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

"Open Library"of 4,000 books & collection

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

3
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

4
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

5
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat

6
Mashiul Azam has shifted Anik Telecom&#039;s business model from selling mobile phone accessories to selling manufacturing electrical products like switches, holders, lamps etc. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The rise and fall of Anik Telecom: How a warranty card brought down a successful business