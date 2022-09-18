GP starts selling SIM against unused numbers

TBS Report
18 September, 2022, 07:50 pm
Last modified: 18 September, 2022, 08:37 pm

GP starts selling SIM against unused numbers

Grameenphone has started selling SIM cards against its suspended unused numbers, following a recent regulatory approval.

But, the ban on the country's largest mobile network operator from selling new SIMs is still there, Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) Vice-Chairman Subrata Roy Maitra told The Business Standard.

On 29 June this year, the telecom regulator imposed a bar on GP's new SIM sales citing its failure to ensure quality service for its customers.

"We appreciate that the regulator has withdrawn the SIM sales ban on unused pre-approved numbers to address customers' needs. We are committed to meeting customers' expectations," Hossain Sadat, senior director, and head of public and regulatory affairs of Grameenphone said on Sunday.

The company started selling some of its pre-approved used numbers on Saturday.

It suspends cellular numbers inactive for 18 months and may sell the connections to new customers.  

Following the ban, the company's total active subscriber number dropped by 7.2 lakh in a month. At the end of July, its total subscriber number declined to less than 8.41 crore.

Over the same month, the subscriber base of its competitors, Robi Axiata and Banglalink, increased to 5.48 crore and 3.84 crore, respectively.

 

