GP launches country's first fixed wireless broadband 'gpfi unlimited'

Under the unified business licence awarded earlier this year, Grameenphone has launched Bangladesh's first fixed wireless broadband internet service "gpfi".

A modern Wi-Fi router wirelessly connected with the nearest Grameenphone tower will let gpfi users enjoy reliable high-speed internet connectivity at homes, offices, or business locations across the country.

At the launching event at a city hotel today, GP unveiled two Huawei-manufactured fixed wireless access (FWA) technology routers. The one connecting up to 10 devices via Wi-Fi is priced at Tk4,000 while the other one, able to connect up to 30 devices, will cost Tk7,500.

gpfi offers three monthly unlimited packages – the first one, at a monthly bill of Tk1,000, will have a maximum speed of 25Mbps; another one for up to 30Mbps at Tk1,300; and the premium one will have a maximum internet speed of 40Mbps, which will cost a user Tk1,900 per month. All three packages include 2-5 OTT subscriptions for free.

Grameenphone officials said users can ask for gpfi from their MyGP app or from any physical GP store. The Grameenphone team will visit the service spot and test the network quality there to make sure if the new service will be seamless at the spot.

If the team finds everything alright technically, they will install the wireless connectivity router with a SIM card inside without any installation charge, they added.

gpfi eyes providing wireless, fast, reliable, and affordable broadband internet to empower customers of the country's largest telecom operator, which has over 8 crore users as its network covers over 99% of the country's population.

"The solution is designed to cater to the growing demand for high-quality internet access across Bangladesh, ensuring that users can enjoy seamless connectivity regardless of their location," Grameenphone added.

"gpfi unlimited' has the potential to transform the digital landscape of Bangladesh," State Minister for Posts, Telecommunications, and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak said at the launching event.

"By providing wireless, fast, and reliable broadband internet, it will significantly enhance connectivity and accessibility across the country. Also, individuals and businesses will be empowered," he said, adding that empowerment is crucial for enabling remote work, financial inclusion, online education, telehealth services, and digital entrepreneurship, thus driving socio-economic development.

Engr Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC), urged the telecom operator to ensure the commitment of quality services to its customers.

Yasir Azman, chief executive officer (CEO) of Grameenphone, said, "As we move towards a future dominated by artificial intelligence (AI), smart devices, and connectivity, the time is now to begin our journey towards a safer, healthier, and happier life through the latest technology."

"Therefore, the company is dedicated to creating a digitally inclusive society where everyone can benefit from the advantages of the internet," he added.

GP Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Sajjad Hasib, Head of Network Services Abul Kasem Mohiuddin Al-Amin, Head of Adjacent Network Business Innovation Moinul Momen presented the features and conveniences of the new connectivity service.

The company expects nationwide popularity for the product as the cable broadband infrastructure has yet to cover remote areas.

There are over 14 crore internet connections in Bangladesh, according to the BTRC. Only 1.34 crore of them are cable broadband connections, while 12.78 connections are for mobile internet.

As a large number of people use multiple SIMs, the total number of mobile phone connections crossed 19.5 crore, which is higher than the country's population.

However, according to the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh, more than 40% of the people are still unconnected in Bangladesh.