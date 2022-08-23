Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for TK227 crore compensation

Telecom

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:12 pm

Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for TK227 crore compensation

TBS Report
23 August, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 08:12 pm
Former CEO Mahtab sues Robi for TK227 crore compensation

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, former chief executive officer of Robi Axiata Ltd, has filed a lawsuit for a gigantic compensation of Tk227 crore against the second largest telecom operator of the country.

The claims include his unpaid job benefits of over Tk16 crore, while the rest was claimed due to the damages he suffered for the alleged undue retrospective termination long after his resignation was accepted a year ago, according to the court filings.

"My client, the first home-grown CEO of the telecommunication industry, was unfairly terminated by some vindictive board members and the then Axiata Group CEO on a retrospective basis. It was done to ruin his career, defer the payments of his job benefits," said Mahtab's lawyer Hasan Mohammed Shahnewaz Azim.

The case was filed with the Court of Dhaka's Joint District Judge on Monday, 22 August.

"We are yet to receive any formal communication either from the court or the person concerned in this regard. Hence, we are not in a position to comment on the issue," Robi Axiata said in a statement on Monday.

Mahtab, a celebrity  CEO, served Robi Axiata since 2010, initially as its chief financial officer, then as the chief operations officer and finally as the CEO over the period 2016-2021.

In August last year, he decided not to renew his job contract with the company after the tenure ended on 31 October, 2021, according to a Robi statement then.

The board accepted his resignation in three days, but on October 7 last year it launched an internal proceeding and on 22 May this year the company terminated Mahtab on a retrospective basis, according to court documents.

In the meantime, the company paid nearly Tk3.8 crore to Mahtab, out of over Tk20 crore it owed as his job benefits.

Citing the termination the company refused to pay him the remaining amount of over Tk16 crore, according to lawyer Shahnewaz Azim.

Being contacted, Mahtab said "The consequence was even worse for me as it damaged my reputation in industry."

"The ill-motive termination after so-called internal proceedings ruined my reputation in the job market, I was forced to lose my deserving job opportunities and the company should be held responsible for that," the plaintiff added.

He claimed Tk110.7 crore, a ten times multiple of his last annual pay package in Robi Axiata, as opportunity loss, while Tk50 crore was demanded for reputational damage, and another Tk50 crore for mental agony he has been going through.

The company itself, Robi's parent Malaysia-based Axiata Group's former CEO Dato' Mohd. Izzadin Idris, Robi Chairman Thayaparan S Sangarapillai, Robi Directors Dr Hans Wijayasuriya,  Vivek Sood have been made the defendants in the case.

Secretary of the Post, Telecommunication and Information Technology Ministry, chairmen of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Authority, and the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission have been made pro-forma defendants.

27 September is the next date for the case.  

