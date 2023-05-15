Cyclone Mocha: 243 telecom towers in Cox's Bazar yet to be restored

A day after Cyclone Mocha made its landfall in Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast, reconnection works of some 243 base transceiver station (BTS) of four mobile operating networks of the country is going on in full swing.

Among these, 60 are Grameenphone towers, 87 are Robi Axiata towers, 51 are Banglalink towers and 45 are Teletalk towers. There are a total of 974 BTS or telecom towers in Cox's Bazar.

Reportedly, mobile operators are making every effort to restore all the damaged towers while 271 BTS has already been restored.

In a press release, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) noted the towers, which are still down, could not be restored due to a power outage in the area.

The commission hoped that they will be operational soon after the electricity connection is restored.

Earlier, BTRC set up a 10-member Emergency Response Team, as well as a control room, to ensure uninterrupted telecommunication services during disaster and post-disaster times to deal with Cyclone Mokha.