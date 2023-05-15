Cyclone Mocha: 243 telecom towers in Cox's Bazar yet to be restored

Telecom

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:34 pm

Related News

Cyclone Mocha: 243 telecom towers in Cox's Bazar yet to be restored

TBS Report
15 May, 2023, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 15 May, 2023, 03:34 pm
Cyclone Mocha: 243 telecom towers in Cox&#039;s Bazar yet to be restored

A day after Cyclone Mocha made its landfall in Cox's Bazar-Myanmar's north coast, reconnection works of some 243 base transceiver station (BTS) of four mobile operating networks of the country is going on in full swing.

Among these, 60 are Grameenphone towers, 87 are Robi Axiata towers, 51 are Banglalink towers and 45 are Teletalk towers. There are a total of 974 BTS or telecom towers in Cox's Bazar.

Reportedly, mobile operators are making every effort to restore all the damaged towers while 271 BTS has already been restored.

In a press release, Bangladesh Telecom Regulatory Commission (BTRC) noted the towers, which are still down, could not be restored due to a power outage in the area. 

The commission hoped that they will be operational soon after the electricity connection is restored.

Earlier, BTRC set up a 10-member Emergency Response Team, as well as a control room, to ensure uninterrupted telecommunication services during disaster and post-disaster times to deal with Cyclone Mokha.

Bangladesh / Top News

Mobile towers / Cyclone Mocha

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not as different as you might think.Photographer: Kerem Uzel/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Turkey's election won't make the West’s dreams come true

2h | Panorama
Hand-painted sarees are their most sought-after items, coveted by fashion enthusiasts far and wide. Photo: Courtesy

Preali: Inspired by world art, committed to local craft

6h | Mode
Illustration: TBS

A migrant kind of love: Inside the long-distance relationships of Bangladesh's migrant workers 

7h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Shred with style: Finding the best skateboards in Dhaka

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

'Mia Bhai' of Bengali films is no more

20m | TBS Entertainment
IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

IBA wins HSBC Business Case Competition 2023

2h | TBS Stories
Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

Toronto to Dhaka. Story of a Semi-Pro Gamer

5h | TBS SPORTS
A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

A Mother's Day event - 'Bond over Art'

23h | TBS Today

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

5
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

6
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone