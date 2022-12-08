Ctg residents complain about weak networks, reselling unused SIMs

Mobile users complained about weak networks and reselling their unused SIMs by operators at the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission-organised public hearing in Chattogram on Thursday.

"I don't get the 4G network of Banglalink at my office at the GEC Circle, which is a key point of the city. Again, I rarely get the network of Grameenphone at my home in the Foy's Lake area. Internet speed of Robi remains very poor, particularly in the evening irrespective of areas," private service-holder Abdullah Al Mamun placed his complaint at the hearing at the Radisson Blu Bay View hotel.

"My SIM card was unused for over 180 days, and the operators resold that without my consent. I was not notified even once," university student Wasif Rifat said. A similar complaint was also made by his fellow student, Md Tanim Khan.

BTRC Legal and Licensing Division Director General Ashis Kumar Kundu, Engineering and Operations Division Director General Ehsanul Kabir, Spectrum Division Director Awal Uddin Ahmed, and Systems and Services Division Director General Md Nasim Parvez responded to the complaints and queries of the participants.

The port city of Chattogram witnessed such a hearing from the telecom operator for the first time, in which BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder also took part. In fact, it was the first public hearing of the BTRC outside the capital.

On weak networks, Ehsanul Kabir said a serious network problem of all the operators was noticed in some areas a year ago. "On an inspection in last August, we found 2,017 base transceiver stations of Grameenphone, 1,760 of Banglalink, 1,611 of Robi, and 606 of Teletalk across the country, which were almost unable to provide services."

"Hence, we have asked operators to fix the sites and improve network quality with new towers within three months. Hopefully, the situation will improve after next January," he added.

Regarding network problems on the ground and lower floors of high-rise buildings, Ehsanul Kabir said there is a technological solution called IBS. "On receiving complaints, we inform operators about such matters and they take corrective steps."

Md Nasim Parvez talked about resales of SIMs. "SIMs are not the assets of individuals but of the state. If anyone keeps an SIM unused, it will not be abandoned. So, keep your SIMs active by recharging on a regular basis."

"We, however, will consider the matter of informing customers before reselling their SIMs," he added.

Other participants also complained about frequent changes in packages offered by telecom operators, poor data connection, complexity in availing network services in fishing and so on. Some reiterated the "one rate one country" policy for telecom services.

BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said the complaints received at the hearing will help make decisions in the future. "We will organise such hearings in other districts in phases. We are working to build a Smart Bangladesh by 2041."