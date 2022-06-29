BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale

Telecom

UNB
29 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 09:22 pm

Related News

BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale

UNB
29 June, 2022, 09:20 pm
Last modified: 29 June, 2022, 09:22 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The telecom regulator has placed an indefinite suspension on the SIM card sale of Grameenphone for the operator's failure to provide quality service.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) imposed an indefinite suspension on Grameenphone as it is not providing quality service to its users despite repeatedly being asked to do so, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told UNB Wednesday.

"The telecom company has no intention to provide quality service, as it is not doing anything to fix the problems that its subscribers are facing," he added.

"The BTRC placed the sale of Grameenphone SIM cards on indefinite suspension as we do not want new users to face the same problems," Jabbar further said.

Top News

Grameenphone / Mustafa Jabbar

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mahathir accused financial titans of seeking to reverse decades of economic development that propelled tens of millions into the middle class. Photo: Bloomberg

George Soros, Mahathir and the legacy of 1997

7h | Panorama
If Bangladesh produces and exports high-value-added MMF products right now, we can increase our total export by around 25% in value. Photo: Mumit M

Time ripe for Bangladesh RMG sector to focus more on man-made fibres

10h | Panorama
Human Library Bangladesh has organised so far nine sessions; eight have been held in different parts of Dhaka and one in Khulna. Photo: Courtesy

Human Library Bangladesh: Where the halls come alive with human voices

12h | Panorama
Abortion is a part of healthcare. Photo: Bloomberg

Abortion is healthcare and women’s rights are human rights

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

South African boy drove ambition, says Elon's father

Now | Videos
Why Dollar crisis will last long?

Why Dollar crisis will last long?

13m | Videos
Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

Beautiful mural at Padma bridge

4h | Videos
Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

Ferry terminals wear deserted look, traders fear losses

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Padma Bridge from satellite. Photo: Screengrab
Bangladesh

Padma Bridge from satellite 

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Motorcycles banned on Padma Bridge 

3
Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2
Bangladesh

Japan cancels financing Matarbari coal project phase 2

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gree AC being used in all parts of Padma Bridge project

5
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Gains from Padma Bridge to cross $10b, hope experts

6
Desco wanted to make a bold statement with their new head office building, a physical entity that would be a corporate icon. Photo: Courtesy
Habitat

Desco head office: When commitment to community and environment inspires architecture