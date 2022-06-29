BTRC places indefinite suspension on GP SIM card sale

The telecom regulator has placed an indefinite suspension on the SIM card sale of Grameenphone for the operator's failure to provide quality service.

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) imposed an indefinite suspension on Grameenphone as it is not providing quality service to its users despite repeatedly being asked to do so, Posts and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar told UNB Wednesday.

"The telecom company has no intention to provide quality service, as it is not doing anything to fix the problems that its subscribers are facing," he added.

"The BTRC placed the sale of Grameenphone SIM cards on indefinite suspension as we do not want new users to face the same problems," Jabbar further said.