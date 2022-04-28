BTRC launches 2 new internet packages

Telecom

BTRC launches 2 new internet packages

Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has launched two new internet packages -- yearly and monthly -- to ensure uninterrupted and hassle-free internet usage.

Posts And Telecommunication Minister Mustafa Jabber inaugurated the packages on Thursday at the BTRC auditorium in the capital.

The new monthly package has been designed to deliver uninterrupted internet service throughout the month; however, a subscriber will be able to avail up to 1-2GB of internet a day depending on the package.    

As a result of this data limitation per day, the new monthly package will not be useful for heavy internet users.

BTRC, however, has pledged to increase the limit in the coming days.

The yearly package, which is a completely new addition to the BTRC internet services, will be of unlimited validity for 365 days.

With this, the total number of BTRC internet packages – including regular, CCSP and RND packages – now stands at 97.

Earlier in March, the telecommunication body formulated a fresh guideline that said mobile internet subscribers will no longer lose the unused data that currently vanishes due to a package's time limit.

They will receive their unused data if they renew the same package before it expires.

