BTRC to intensify drives against illegal jammers, network boosters

Telecom

Eyamin Sajid
19 April, 2022, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2022, 10:13 pm

The Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) has decided to intensify its drives to seize illegal jammers and boosters installed in Dhaka and other cities disrupting mobile networks.

The BTRC made the move to ensure quality of services of mobile networks and telecommunication, said BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder.

In a short message sent to mobile users, the BTRC also requested people concerned to remove illegally installed jammers, network boosters, and repeaters.

Talking to The Business Standard on Tuesday, BTRC Chairman Shyam Sunder Sikder said the drive to remove this type of illegal equipment installed without BTRC approval is ongoing.

The regulatory commission's move came following a 13 April TBS report titled "Illegal jammers, boosters disrupt mobile network at 212 Dhaka spots".

The report showed there are 325 locations across the country – including 212 in Dhaka – where mobile networks are disrupted by such illegal devices.

The areas were detected in a recent survey conducted by mobile operators.  

In some instances, the survey found community platforms and associations had installed jammers at mosques and temples. Some individuals also set up boosters and repeaters in their homes to get a better network, affecting mobile network frequencies of others.

The survey was based on user complaints, followed by a physical visit from mobile operators concerned.

The data was then collated by the Association of Mobile Telecom Operators of Bangladesh (Amtob).

Jammers normally attack the uplink frequency of a wireless system by transmitting high power signals to corrupt the wireless channels in the whole frequency band so that mobile devices cannot establish a communication channel to perform a voice or data service.

Due to this interference, mobile phone users suffer from various network disruptions such as call drops, call congestion, silent calls, and poor data speed.

Subrata Kumar Maitra, vice chairman of BTRC, earlier said that setting up such telecommunication devices without the regulator's approval is illegal and a punishable offence.

