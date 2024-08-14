BTRC chairman resigns

Mohiuddin Ahmed said he became “unable to continue his responsibilities at the telecom regulator due to illness.”

BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed. Photo: Collected
BTRC Chairman Mohiuddin Ahmed. Photo: Collected

Engineer Md Mohiuddin Ahmed has resigned from the post of chairman of the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC).

In a letter to the secretary of Posts and Telecommunications Division on Wednesday, Mohiuddin Ahmed said he became "unable to continue his responsibilities at the telecom regulator due to illness."

Around 100 BTRC officials on Sunday demonstrated at their office premises in the capital's Agargaon area demanding the chairman's resignation alongside two of his fellow officers, alleging that they had been "politicising the organisation, corruption, and discrimination."

The BTRC on the same day suspended the two officials -- Chairman's Personal Secretary Md Amjad Hossain and Engineering and Operations Department's Deputy Director Mahdi Ahmad.

The BTRC, during the student protest last month, played a questioned role in internet restrictions and a government enquiry committee later said that former state minister for Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak, through Md Mohiuddin Ahmed, used to order internet shutdowns and reopenings.

With the fall of the Awami League government on 5 August due to a mass movement, an interim government is in charge of the country.

Following the regime change, officials at various regulators have been demanding the resignation of their chiefs to start afresh.

