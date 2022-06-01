BTCL telephone numbers changing for five districts

The Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has started the process of replacing telephone numbers for five districts – Gazipur, Narsingdi, Tangail, Jamalpur and Sherpur – to modernise the existing telecommunication network.

Current telephone numbers of 8, 9 and 10 digits will be replaced with new 11-digit numbers in Gazipur's Board Bazar, Konabari, Salna, Rajendrapur, Kaliakoir, Sripur; Narshingdi's Ghorashal, Raypura, Madhabdi; Tangail's Ghatail, Sakhipur, Mirzapur, Vuapur; Jamalpur's Bakshiganj, Sarishabari, Melandaha, Motherganj, Islampur, Dewanganj'; Sherpur's Sribordi, and Nakla exchanges, the BTCL said in a press release.

A list of old and new numbers is provided on the BTCL's website www.btcl.gov.bd for the convenience of the customers. Customers will be informed through a phone call once their telephone numbers are changed. For any information regarding number change, customers can call BTCL's call centre 16402 at any time or call 02 49263366 or 01580944519 for Gazipur district exchanges during office hours; 02 224452011 or 01717440347 for Narsingdi district exchanges; 02 997751111 or 01552380440 for exchanges in Tangail district; 02 997772442 or 01981266936 for Jamalpur district exchanges and 02 997781302 or 01552352560 for Sherpur district exchanges.

telephone exchanges / Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Ltd (BTCL)

