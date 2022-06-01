BTCL replaces numbers in five telephone exchanges

Bangladesh Telecommunications Company Limited (BTCL) has replaced the old telephone numbers of Gazipur, Narsingdi, Tangail, Jamalpur and sherpur exchanges to ensure improved and modern services.

The replacement works have started in phases at Boardbazar, Konabari, Salna, Rajendrapur, Kaliakaar, Sripur, under Gazipur exchange, Ghorashal, Raypura, Madhabdi, under Narsingdi exchange and Ghatail, Sokhipur, Mirzapur, Vuapur under Tangail exchange, Bokshiganj, Sorisha Bari, Melandoho, Madarganj, Islampur, Dewanganj under Jamalpur exchange, SriBardi under Sherpur exchange.

Under the BTCL MOTN project, old telephone numbers will be replaced with 11-digit new numbers, says a press release.

The list of old and new customer numbers can be found on BTCL's website at www.btcl.gov.bd.

With the change of number, the customer will be informed of the new number through a phone call.

Customers can call BTCL's call centre "16402" at any time for information on number change.